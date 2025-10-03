ExchangeDEX+
‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 01:03
Chase Sui Wonders in “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures/Screen Gems

I Know What You Did Last Summer, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Madelyn Cline’s legacy sequel in the classic slasher movie franchise is coming soon to Netflix.

Rated R, I Know What You Did Last Summer opened in theaters on July 18 and then made its debut on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Aug. 26. The official summary for I Know What You Did Last Summer reads, “When five friends (Cline, Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers and Sarah Pidgeon) inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences.

ForbesWhat Time Does ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ Come Out On Netflix This Week?By Tim Lammers

“A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer … and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.”

Prinze and Hewitt reprise their roles as Ray Bronson and Julie James from 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer and its 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. The new version of I Know What You Did Last Summer serves as a direct sequel to the 1998 film.

ForbesHorror Hit ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers

According to a new listing on Netflix, I Know What You Did Last Summer will arrive on the platform on Thursday, Oct. 16.

For viewers who don’t subscribe to Netflix, the platform has an ad-based package for $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, an ad-free package for $17.99 per month for two supported devices and an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming.

Freddie Prinze Jr. Enjoyed Being Involved In The Creative Process Of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

While the new I Know What You Did Last Summer film introduces a new core cast, it is anchored in the back stories of Ray and Julie after the Southport Massacre of 1997.

As audiences will come to learn, Ray and Julie’s lives went in decidedly different directions after the events of the previous two films in the franchise, so the director of the new movie, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, sought the input of Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

ForbesThe Top 10 Horror Movies Of 2025 So Far, According To Rotten TomatoesBy Tim Lammers

“Not only were we allowed to collaborate, we were encouraged to from pre-production during production and post-production,” Prinze said in a Zoom conversation prior to the release of the film in theaters in July. “From script to scene — and not just in dialogue, but scene structure, motivation — Jennifer encouraged us in every way, shape and form, and not just in character.”

And to help form and inform certain scenes, Robinson asked Prinze and Hewitt what their favorite horror movies were.

“[When she was discussing the] way she wanted to shoot it, Jennifer was asking us questions, like, ‘What are your three favorite horror movies? What are your three favorite deaths in those movies? The horror movies that have to have relatable characters and two or three great set pieces to give meaning to the kills that you’ll remember forever,’” Prinze recalled.

Forbes‘Frankenstein’: Netflix Releases New Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro’s Monster MovieBy Tim Lammers

For the record, Prinze said one of his three favorite horror movies is Ju-On. The film’s 2004 Hollywood remake —The Grudge — of course stars Prinze’s wife and original I Know What You Did Last Summer co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Prinze’s other horror favorites, by the way, include Dario Argento’s Suspiria and he also loves the B-movie slasher movies Chopping Mall and Slumber Party Massacre II. (Read the interview feature with Prinze here).

The new version of I Know What You Did Last Summer arrives on Netflix on Oct. 16.

ForbesDisney Hit ‘Freakier Friday’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/10/02/i-know-what-you-did-last-summer-reboot-gets-netflix-premiere-date/

