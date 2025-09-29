ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Hyperliquid airdropped 4,600 Hypurr NFT collection to early users and contributors Floor price has surged to approximately $68,900 (1,458 HYPE) Highest sale recorded was Hypurr #21 for 9,999 HYPE ($467,000) 24-hour trading volume reached 952,000 HYPE ($45 million) NFTs went primarily to participants from November 2024 “Genesis” event Early adopters of Hyperliquid, the perpetuals-focused [...] The post Hyperliquid Airdrops Hypurr NFT Collection with Floor Price of $68,900 appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Hyperliquid airdropped 4,600 Hypurr NFT collection to early users and contributors Floor price has surged to approximately $68,900 (1,458 HYPE) Highest sale recorded was Hypurr #21 for 9,999 HYPE ($467,000) 24-hour trading volume reached 952,000 HYPE ($45 million) NFTs went primarily to participants from November 2024 “Genesis” event Early adopters of Hyperliquid, the perpetuals-focused [...] The post Hyperliquid Airdrops Hypurr NFT Collection with Floor Price of $68,900 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Hyperliquid Airdrops Hypurr NFT Collection with Floor Price of $68,900

Di: Blockonomi
2025/09/29 17:37
NFT
NFT$0.0000004-0.89%
1
1$0.02476+13.16%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.91+4.12%

TLDR

  • Hyperliquid airdropped 4,600 Hypurr NFT collection to early users and contributors
  • Floor price has surged to approximately $68,900 (1,458 HYPE)
  • Highest sale recorded was Hypurr #21 for 9,999 HYPE ($467,000)
  • 24-hour trading volume reached 952,000 HYPE ($45 million)
  • NFTs went primarily to participants from November 2024 “Genesis” event

Early adopters of Hyperliquid, the perpetuals-focused layer-1 blockchain, received an unexpected windfall on Sunday when the Hyper Foundation distributed the long-awaited Hypurr NFT collection. The free digital cats have quickly become some of the most valuable NFTs on the market, with a floor price reaching approximately $68,900 at the time of writing.

The collection consists of 4,600 NFTs in total. Of these, 4,313 were distributed to participants of the November 2024 “Genesis” event, which marked the launch of the HYPE token. The remaining NFTs were divided between the Hyper Foundation (144) and project contributors including developers and artists (143).

Demand for the cartoon cat avatars has been extraordinary. Within hours of the Sunday launch on HyperEVM mainnet, trading volume reached approximately 952,000 HYPE, equivalent to around $45 million according to data from OpenSea.

Some Hypurr NFTs have sold for prices that dwarf the already high floor price. Most notably, Hypurr #21, featuring the rare “Knight Ghost Armor” and “Knight Helm Ghost” traits, sold for an eye-watering 9,999 HYPE – approximately $467,000.

The frenzy for these digital assets began even before their official launch. According to DripTrade data, certain Hypurr NFTs were selling for as much as $88,000 via over-the-counter (OTC) desks earlier this month.

Market Reaction and Community Response

These transactions were facilitated through DripTrade’s OTC system, which allows buyers and sellers to agree on prices before launch. Sellers must complete the trade within seven days of receiving the NFT or forfeit their collateral.

The astronomical values of these free airdrops have generated mixed reactions in the crypto community. Many expressed amazement at the sheer value of these digital collectibles, while others pointed to the stark contrast between these digital windfalls and real-world economic challenges.

“Received a Hypurr NFT which is valued at $50k. I’m usually not good at valuing these things so I will give the market some time to find an equilibrium before I decide what I will do with it,” wrote user DidiTrading on X.

Others were more critical of the situation. One user commented on the disparity between NFT values and everyday financial struggles, noting the contrast between people posting about their $50,000 free cat NFTs while many struggle to buy groceries.

The Future of Hypurr NFTs

The Hyper Foundation described the purpose of the collection in a post on X: “The goal of the Hypurr NFT collection was to share a memento with those who believed in and contributed early on to Hyperliquid’s growth. Each NFT is unique and captures the different moods, hobbies, tastes, and quirks of the Hyperliquid community, as depicted by Hypurr.”

Questions remain about the long-term utility of these high-value NFTs. According to official documentation from the Hyper Foundation, “Hypurr NFTs may from time to time be associated with certain benefits, features, or entitlements (‘Utility’), but no Utility is promised or guaranteed under these Terms.”

The launch has renewed discussions about NFTs potentially making a comeback after several years of market stagnation since the 2021 peak.

The HYPE token itself has seen positive price movement following the NFT launch, trading up 4.65% in the past 24 hours at a price of $47.14, according to The Block’s Hyperliquid price page.

The success of the Hypurr launch underscores the ongoing interest in digital collectibles within the crypto ecosystem, particularly when tied to active blockchain projects with engaged communities.

The post Hyperliquid Airdrops Hypurr NFT Collection with Floor Price of $68,900 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Analysts spotlight a new altcoin with potential for 50x gains before the bull market concludes.
GAINS
GAINS$0.01733+3.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001166-1.10%
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 13:00
Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

TLDR Canaan Inc. secured a 50,000-unit order for its Avalon A15 Pro mining rigs from a U.S.-based buyer. The sale represents Canaan’s largest order in over three years and highlights the growing demand for efficient Bitcoin mining equipment. Canaan’s stock surged by 26% following the announcement, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s future. The [...] The post Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26% appeared first on Blockonomi.
WorldAssets
INC$0.6404+10.03%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1765+4.25%
Propy
PRO$0.5239+7.86%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/10/03 05:12
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104,588.26+2.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005025-6.59%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,370.85
$104,370.85$104,370.85

+0.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,574.91
$3,574.91$3,574.91

+1.68%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.93
$164.93$164.93

+1.47%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3326
$2.3326$2.3326

+0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17951
$0.17951$0.17951

+0.80%