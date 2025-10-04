The post HYPE surges to $60, as XRP Eyes New ATH – Traders Doubled Down On Digitap Amid 50X Price Forecasts appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Instead of getting distracted by the HYPE price rally or a potential XRP price all-time high, smart investors have been doubling down on high-potential coins like Digitap ($TAP). Underpriced at $0.0125, it is not only budget-friendly but also teeming with potential, putting it on the list of the best cryptos to buy now. Fundamentally, it is at the intersection between DeFi and TradFi, aiming to transform the trillion-dollar cross-border payments market. HYPE Price Targets $60 – New High Soon? The HYPE price picked up steam following a 13% upswing on its weekly chart. Hovering around $49, a breakout above $59, its 30-day high and all-time high, will not only be a new peak but could also ignite further upswings. In a video posted on X, DegennQuant predicts the HYPE price is on track to surpass $100 this cycle. This sentiment is echoed by Zerokn0wledge, another crypto analyst, predicting $100 before the year’s end. Moreover, with trading volume increasing by 85% over the past 30 days to $17.4 billion, the HYPE price is set for bigger leaps. A key level to watch out for is $595, which could be a solid support ahead of its explosive run. XRP Price Targets New Peak – But is it Overpriced? The XRP price, like the broader crypto market, is in an uptrend. With traders gobbling up the dip, previous losses have been erased, pushing up the price. At the time of writing, the payment-based coin is up by 4% on the 7-day chart to $2.9. An XRP price breakout above its 30-day peak of $3.1 could be the start of a price discovery, flipping the 2018 all-time high of $3.8. Given rising trading volume, up by 30% in the past 24 hours to $6.6 billion, according to CoinMarketCap, betting against the bulls might not be smart. Meanwhile, Oscar Ramos, a crypto enthusiast with over 100,000 followers on X, predicts the XRP price is on track to reach $10, citing growing partnerships. However, with its market cap already significant, valued at $177 billion at the time of writing, it might not be the best crypto to invest in for small-scale investors. Digitap ($TAP): Is a 50X Gain on the Cards? Find Out Why Traders Are Betting on This DeFi-TradFi Coin Digitap ($TAP) is among the low-cap gems for 2025 with significant upside. With a small market size, traders have been betting big ahead of its much-anticipated market debut. Additionally, its transformation of the cross-border payments market is driving demand. Providing a single app for crypto, cash, and other digital assets, Digitap will be the world’s first omni-bank. It further stands out by combining bank-grade security with blockchain speed and global reach, offering the best of both worlds. Other key attractions include its near-zero transfer fees and anonymity—users are not required to complete KYC before making borderless transactions. As it approaches widespread adoption, experts consider it a steal at $0.0125 in the first presale round, positioning it among the best cryptos to buy right now. Meanwhile, the presale has been selling out fast amid rising FOMO—over 50% of the tokens in the first round have been sold. Traders Overlook HYPE and XRP for Digitap Digitap is quickly becoming a new investor favorite. Tipped to explode by 50x from its current price of $0.0125, it outshines the bold HYPE price predictions. While the XRP price could reach $10, $TAP's smaller market cap, combined with its status as a disruptor, makes it a better bet. 