Husky Inu (HINU) Set For Move To $0.00021113

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price jump, which will see the value of the token rise from $0.00021052 to $0.00021113. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1.

Husky Inu is also on the brink of crossing the $900,000 fundraise milestone, and has raised $898,168 so far.

Husky Inu (HINU) Set For Next Price Jump

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, which is set to occur in just over 15 hours, as its pre-launch phase continues. The latest price increase will see the HINU token rise from its current value of $0.00021052 to $0.00021113. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The HINU token’s value was $0.00015000 at the beginning of the pre-launch phase. Since then, it has registered several price increases, utilizing a dynamic pricing system.

Husky Inu’s pre-launch phase picks up where the presale left off, helping empower the fledgling Husky Inu community and allowing the project to continue its fundraising efforts. It is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion. The pre-launch phase uses a progressive token pricing strategy to reward early project backers and promote transparent growth.

Can Husky Inu (HINU) Claim $900,000 This Week?

Husky Inu’s wait to cross the $900,000 fundraising milestone continues. The project’s fundraising slowed down yet again after markets suffered a dramatic crash last week, with Bitcoin (BTC) falling below $110,000 and Ethereum (ETH) briefly falling below $4,000. Other cryptocurrencies also registered notable declines at the beginning of the week before recovering to reclaim lost levels. As a result, HINU supporters must wait a little longer before the project reaches the $900,000 milestone.

The project has raised $898,168 so far, thanks to a dynamic pricing strategy adopted after the conclusion of the presale. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, Husky Inu has raised $881,570 so far, and could reach $900,000 before the end of the month. The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

Markets Mixed

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market is giving mixed signals, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) trading in positive territory, while Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) are trading in bearish territory. BTC is up over 1%, trading around $113,530, while ETH is up 1% at $4,171. XRP is down 1%, while Solana (SOL) is trading around $207, down 0.65%. Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Hedera (HBAR), Toncoin (TON), Litecoin (LTC), and Polkadot (DOT) have also registered notable declines.

Visit the following links for more information on Husky Inu:

Website: Husky Inu Official Website

Twitter: Husky Inu Twitter

Telegram: Husky Inu Telegram

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.