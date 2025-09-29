HumidiFi Emerges as Leading Solana DEX With $5.57B Volume

Key Points: HumidiFi achieved $5.57B DEX volume with its proprietary AMM model.

This approach eliminates external liquidity providers.

Integrating with Jupiter has enhanced its rankings, influencing the DeFi market.

HumidiFi, a Solana-based proprietary AMM DEX, recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $5.57 billion, challenging Raydium and following Meteora, according to DefiLlama data.

HumidiFi’s growth, driven by internal liquidity and integration with the Jupiter aggregator, underscores shifts in Solana’s DEX landscape, balancing efficiency with DeFi’s traditional open-access values.

Innovative Trading Models Reshape DeFi Dynamics

HumidiFi has emerged as a substantial player in decentralized finance (DeFi) with its unique trading model, distinguished by a lack of external liquidity providers, instead relying solely on internal, creator-controlled liquidity. This strategy has enabled HumidiFi to provide a narrower slippage tolerance and significant protection against Maximal Extractable Value (MEV), an approach distinct within the trading sphere.

Industry experts, such as Jupiter’s co-founder Siong Ong, have pointed to the platform’s efficiency and stringent audits. “I have personally met all dark pool operators personally, and ensure that audits are conducted ‘on both sides’ in the interests of security,” Ong stated, highlighting the assurance provided on security protocols. These integrations are complex but necessary to reassure and build confidence among users in a rapidly evolving digital finance landscape.

Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis

Did you know? HumidiFi’s control of nearly 31.3% of Prop AMM volume within Jupiter marks a significant shift from traditional DEX models, fuelling all-time high liquidity segments in Solana’s DeFi sector.

Solana (SOL) prices reached $209.34, reflecting recent momentum with a 3.34% gain within a day, despite a 5.69% decrease over 7 days. The market cap stood at $113.80 billion, with a circulating supply of 543.63 million SOL as of September 29, 2025, according to CoinMarketCap data. These movements suggest fluctuations typical of rapidly changing DeFi markets where HumidiFi operates.

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:54 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysts highlight that HumidiFi’s rise indicates a trend favoring closed, proprietary models over traditional public AMMs. While HumidiFi strengthens efficiency and response times, these shifts potentially centralize control in DeFi ecosystems, juxtaposing foundational decentralized financial goals.