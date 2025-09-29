How to Force AI Into Obedience With a Compiled Rule

Why users can bend generative systems to their will
We are told that AI is “aligned” with human values, that providers hard-code safety nets, and that models are neutral assistants. But here’s the controversial truth: these systems don’t actually understand your commands. They predict words. And in that prediction game, whoever controls the form controls the outcome.
Right now, the power sits mostly with providers and their hidden guardrails. Users are left with vague prompts, hoping the AI will “get it.” It often doesn’t. The result is a system that looks authoritative but cannot be held accountable.
So the real problem is simple: how do you force an AI to obey you instead of its defaults?
The trick is not magic, it’s structure. A user can impose a regla compilada (a compiled rule): a strict template that the AI treats as the skeleton of its answer. By locking down the grammar of the response, you tilt the odds. The AI wants to keep repeating structure, it prefers patterns over freedom. Give it the right pattern, and it will follow you.
This flips the script. Instead of passively accepting algorithmic drift, you make the model fill the slots you decide.
Here is the seven-step recipe that anyone can try:
SUMMARY: or
CHECKLIST:—not vague prose.
JUSTIFY: or
EVIDENCE: markers.
IF UNABLE: I cannot comply because…
SUMMARY: plus three recommendations with
JUSTIFY lines.
YES/NO/N/A answers under each header, plus a one-line
EVIDENCE:.
HOOK:,
BODY:,
CTA:. Cap the hook at 10 words.
Every one of these is stronger than an “open prompt.” Why? Because the AI is forced into the mold you built.
Of course, there are limits—and they matter.
So yes, forcing AI works, but it can also create a false sense of control.
Because it shows that alignment is fragile. Providers want you to believe in values and ethics, but the reality is mechanical: the system bends to structure. Whoever authors the form becomes the hidden legislator. Today it’s OpenAI or Anthropic. Tomorrow, it could be you.
That means end users can act as micro-regimes inside the machine governing not by meaning, but by syntax. This is empowering, but also destabilizing: it proves that “trust in AI” is mostly about who writes the rules.
Rear Academic Article here: Link
Agustin V. Startari, linguistic theorist and researcher in historical studies. Universidad de la República & Universidad de Palermo. \n Researcher ID: K-5792-2016 | SSRN Author Page: link | Website: [www.agustinvstartari.com]()
I do not use artificial intelligence to write what I do not know. I use it to challenge what I do. I write to reclaim the voice in an age of automated neutrality. My work is not outsourced. It is authored. — Agustin V. Startari