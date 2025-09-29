Hong Kong’s $500M HashKey Fund: How DATs could redefine BTC and ETH treasuries

Hong Kong’s $500-million HashKey Fund shows how DATs could reshape Bitcoin and Ether treasuries with compliance, diversification and transparency.

Hong Kong-based HashKey Group has launched a significant $500-million Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT) fund, marking a major step toward mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies. This initiative places digital assets at the heart of treasury innovation.

DATs are changing how companies manage balance sheets, and they are increasingly drawing attention from both investors and regulators worldwide.

