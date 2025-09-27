ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Hester Peirce hints at creating an NFT collection featuring crypto figures. Peirce expressed regret for not influencing her SEC colleagues on crypto policy. The SEC has shifted toward greater regulatory clarity for digital assets. Hester Peirce plans to focus on crypto policy clarity before post-SEC career. Hester Peirce Discusses Future NFT Plans After Serving [...] The post Hester Peirce Shares Future NFT Plans After Her SEC Tenure appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Hester Peirce hints at creating an NFT collection featuring crypto figures. Peirce expressed regret for not influencing her SEC colleagues on crypto policy. The SEC has shifted toward greater regulatory clarity for digital assets. Hester Peirce plans to focus on crypto policy clarity before post-SEC career. Hester Peirce Discusses Future NFT Plans After Serving [...] The post Hester Peirce Shares Future NFT Plans After Her SEC Tenure appeared first on CoinCentral.

Hester Peirce Shares Future NFT Plans After Her SEC Tenure

Di: Coincentral
2025/09/27 06:27
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12042+2.45%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004005-0.71%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007629-2.04%

TLDR

  • Hester Peirce hints at creating an NFT collection featuring crypto figures.
  • Peirce expressed regret for not influencing her SEC colleagues on crypto policy.
  • The SEC has shifted toward greater regulatory clarity for digital assets.
  • Hester Peirce plans to focus on crypto policy clarity before post-SEC career.

Hester Peirce Discusses Future NFT Plans After Serving at the SEC

Hester Peirce, a commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) known for her support of the cryptocurrency industry, recently addressed speculation regarding her future after her term expired in June. Speaking at a Coin Center event, Peirce joked about her post-SEC career, suggesting that beekeeping was not her next step. Instead, she revealed plans for what she humorously referred to as “Plan NFT.” This involved creating an NFT collection based on characters she has encountered within the crypto world, especially those engaged in its intersection with policy.

Her comments were lighthearted but carried a deeper implication, as Peirce explained that her real focus was still on ensuring that the regulatory landscape for digital assets becomes clearer. Peirce, often referred to as “Crypto Mom” due to her strong stance on digital asset regulation, acknowledged that while her tenure at the SEC was nearing its end, she hoped the current regulatory shift could lead to better outcomes for the crypto industry.

Peirce’s Approach to Crypto and Regulatory Clarity

Hester Peirce has long been a vocal advocate for the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. Throughout her time at the SEC, she pushed for more transparent and thoughtful regulation, often expressing frustration with the government’s hesitant approach toward the industry. “I am sorry that over most of my tenure at the SEC I failed to convince my colleagues in government to give you a chance,” Peirce told the audience. She expressed hope that, despite these challenges, the crypto industry could now benefit from a clearer regulatory environment.

Peirce pointed out that the shift in approach at the SEC, following the departure of former Chair Gary Gensler in January, had already begun. Under the new direction, the SEC has moved away from a stance of “regulation by enforcement” and is instead emphasizing clearer guidelines for digital assets. She hopes that this shift will provide the crypto industry with the necessary clarity to build safer, more secure systems and products.

Shift in SEC’s Approach Since Gensler’s Departure

The change in the SEC’s stance on crypto has become apparent since Gary Gensler’s departure earlier this year. During Gensler’s tenure, many within the crypto space criticized his aggressive enforcement actions, which they felt created a regulatory environment of uncertainty. With the change in leadership, the SEC has started to focus more on creating regulatory frameworks rather than pursuing litigation against crypto companies.

The launch of a new crypto task force under Peirce’s direction is one such example. The task force aims to help develop more thoughtful and comprehensive policies that support the industry’s growth. The SEC has also reportedly dropped several long-standing enforcement actions against crypto firms, signaling a more open approach. These actions align with ongoing discussions in the U.S. Senate regarding digital asset market structure and how financial regulators will approach the sector moving forward.

Peirce’s Legacy and the Future of Digital Asset Regulation

As Peirce’s tenure at the SEC comes to an end, the shift in the agency’s approach signals a potential turning point for digital asset regulation in the U.S. Peirce, who has always been a staunch advocate for the crypto industry, hopes that the clarity now emerging from the SEC will allow the space to grow without the burdens of regulatory uncertainty.

Looking forward, Peirce expressed optimism that the regulatory clarity would empower innovators within the crypto space to create beneficial and secure technologies. She emphasized that the current period represents an opportunity for developers and entrepreneurs in the industry to build tools that could enhance the well-being of individuals and communities.

As for her own future, Peirce humorously stated that while “Plan NFT” might be her next step, her real priority was ensuring that the framework for digital assets was correctly established before she transitioned away from her role at the SEC.

The post Hester Peirce Shares Future NFT Plans After Her SEC Tenure appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Analysts spotlight a new altcoin with potential for 50x gains before the bull market concludes.
GAINS
GAINS$0.01733+3.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001166-1.10%
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 13:00
Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

TLDR Canaan Inc. secured a 50,000-unit order for its Avalon A15 Pro mining rigs from a U.S.-based buyer. The sale represents Canaan’s largest order in over three years and highlights the growing demand for efficient Bitcoin mining equipment. Canaan’s stock surged by 26% following the announcement, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s future. The [...] The post Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26% appeared first on Blockonomi.
WorldAssets
INC$0.6404+10.03%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1765+4.25%
Propy
PRO$0.5239+7.86%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/10/03 05:12
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104,588.26+2.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005025-6.59%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,390.58
$104,390.58$104,390.58

+0.60%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,577.36
$3,577.36$3,577.36

+1.75%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.88
$164.88$164.88

+1.44%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3321
$2.3321$2.3321

+0.69%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17959
$0.17959$0.17959

+0.84%