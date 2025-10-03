Here’s 3 data points bulls must watch next

Bitcoin price is back above $120,000, and the market has clean data to read instead of just vibes.

Spot pushed through the important $120,000 level on Oct. 2 with a close near $120,606 after a +5.5% climb from Sept. 29, and it’s holding the level today even with a small give-back. The spike in spot price isn’t an isolated act.

Bitcoin ETFs printed two straight days of heavy net creations, roughly $676 million on Oct. 1 and $627 million on Oct. 2, right after a messy stretch of outflows around Sept. 25–26.

At the same time, futures and options rebounded quickly into October: BTC futures open interest rose from $77.22 billion on Sept. 29 to $88.52 billion by Oct. 3, while options OI climbed from $41.58 billion to $52.06 billion. Volume followed through, with futures turnover jumping from $48.59 billion on Sept. 29 to $111.22 billion on Oct. 2, and exchange activity picking up mid-week.

That mix of spot demand through creations, fresh derivatives exposure, and heavy turnover sets the stage for further upside in Q4.

The late-September ETF shakeout matters because it reset positioning and then flipped quickly to creations. When you get back-to-back days above $600 million in net inflows, the primary market absorbs coins and forces authorized participants to source BTC.

That tightening shows up in price faster than it shows up in headlines. It also changes intraday liquidity: spreads generally compress when creations are active and arbitrage turns into a two-way street again.

If the flow stays net positive through next week, the spot side won’t need heroics from perpetuals to keep $120,000; it just needs the creation machine to keep grinding.

Chart showing Bitcoin options open interest from Sep. 27 to Oct. 3, 2025 (Source: CoinGlass)

The rise in futures OI across the same window is not just shorts covering, as OI doesn’t add +$11.3 billion in four sessions without new positions. Pair that with the spike in volume (back-to-back $100+ billion days on Oct. 2–3 across listed venues) and you have the classic “add risk into strength” tape.

Options tell the same story: +$10.5 billion in OI since Sept. 29 pushes dealers into larger hedging bands, which can dampen intraday swings around key strikes and, depending on the distribution, pin price near high-gamma areas. If $120,000-$122,000 accumulates open interest into next week, expect stickier price action when the market approaches those levels until a new block of calls or puts clears the path.

Funding is the third leg, and the last week shows a clear flip in premiums. Perp funding ran negative on Sept. 27–28 (-0.12% and -0.07% daily), then turned positive and accelerated into October: +0.20% on Sept. 29, +0.63% on Sept. 30, +0.38% on Oct. 1, peaking at +0.79% on Oct. 2 and holding a high +0.67% on Oct. 3.

The 7-day average sits around +0.35% per day, but the last three prints average a much hotter +0.61%.

Chart showing Bitcoin funding rates from Sep. 26 to Oct. 3, 2025 (Source: CryptoQuant)

Combined with the +$11.3 billion rise in futures OI, it means longs are paying up, and leverage is layering on. That’s positive as long as ETF creations keep pulling coins and the spot-futures basis widens in an orderly way.

If creations fade while funding stays this elevated, the carry turns into a tax on longs, and they become vulnerable to fast mean reversion or a clean-out. If creations stay positive, the market can digest these funding levels without forcing a squeeze.

So what actually matters for price from here?

First, the ETFs. The late-September outflows showed distribution, while the reversal on Oct. 1 showed fresh demand was back. If daily totals hold in the $200-$400 million range, $120,000 should trade like a floor more often than a ceiling.

Second, the spot–futures basis. The jump in futures OI with spot strength is constructive as long as the basis doesn’t get crowded. A basis that widens gradually is fuel for orderly up-moves; a basis that spikes while ETF flow cools is a warning that carry is over-owned.

Third, options positioning into mid-October. The market just rebuilt $10+ billion of OI in a few days; if that concentration settles around a narrow strike band, expect more “magnet” price action and low realized volatility until a catalyst breaks the pin.

If you keep those three dials in view, there’s a clean market structure read for Q4. Creations tell you whether real coins are leaving the open market. Futures OI and basis tell you how much leverage is layered on top and how stable it is. Options OI and dealer gamma tell you where intraday ranges tighten or break.

Right now, the read is constructive: price reclaimed $120,000 with back-to-back ETF creations, futures risk was added rather than unwound, and options depth is thickening. If funding stays orderly and net creations don’t roll over, dips into the low-$120,000s should attract buyers.

If creations stall while funding climbs and basis gaps widen, expect choppier tape and faster mean reversion. Q4 starts with the board tilted to the upside, but the scoreboard to watch is creations, basis, and the options bands that now wrap around $120,000.