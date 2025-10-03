ExchangeDEX+
Here Are The ‘Fortnite’ KPop Demon Hunters Skins And Cosmetics Prices

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 00:51
Fortnite moved blazingly fast to ensure that it got a KPop Demon Hunters collaboration done with Netflix while the iron was still hot. And it is still very, very hot.

Four months after KPop Demon Hunters arrived on Netflix, and around on month since it broke every viewership record on the platform, HUNTR/X has arrived in Fortnite with shop items and a new Fortnitemares event. As of now, the cosmetics have gone live. Here they are, along with their prices:

  • The full bundle, all skins, back bling, weapons, emote – 3,500 V-Bucks ($32 from bundles)
  • Individual skins, Rumi, Zoey, Mira – 1,500 V-Bucks each ($18 from bundles)
  • Weapons – Rumi’s Sa-In-Geom Sword, Zoey’s Shin-Kal Knives, Mira’s Gok-Do Guandao – 500 V-Bucks each ($4.50 from bundles)
  • Zoey’s Thumbs Up Emote – 300 V-Bucks

Given the immense popularity of KPop Demon Hunters, this is likely to be a hugely successful collab. But one issue is that it was rushed out before music rights could be worked out, so it’s all cosmetics. I’ve heard some compare it to a Fast and Furious collaboration without cars (I just checked if Fortnite has done a Fast and Furious collab, and of course they have). So that’s not great. There *are* supposed to be emotes with songs added next month. And there are brief snippets of music like the battle bus and Zoey’s bubble shield playing Golden:

KPop Demon Hunters seems like a prime candidate to do an in-game concert, which are more rare than not these days, given their virtual status. It also helps they look identical to their movie counterparts. But there’s no word on that, and it would take way, way longer to put together.

KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix

The IP is still in flux in terms of what it does next. A sequel is the most likely, a short film may be coming first, and there have been rumors of live-action adaptations. The film will no doubt be up for Oscars and Grammys when those shows roll around, which may sound ridiculous, but I’m not sure you grasp the full extent of the phenomenon the movie is, if you believe that.

As for this collab, it’s not clear if it will be a one-off or return frequently. But of course Epic wants you to get it while it’s hot. They will leave on October 16 after a two-week run here. I hope they return with some actual music and dances, as it’s pretty silly they don’t have any now.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/10/02/here-are-the-fortnite-kpop-demon-hunters-skins-and-cosmetics-prices/

