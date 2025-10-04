ExchangeDEX+
HashKey CEO Xiao Feng to Speak at ETHShanghai 2025

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 18:00
Key Points:
  • Xiao Feng to open ETHShanghai 2025 Summit on October 22.
  • Event underscores Ethereum’s application growth in Asia.
  • HashKey strengthens presence in the Ethereum community.

HashKey Group Chairman Xiao Feng will deliver the opening speech at the ETHShanghai 2025 Summit in Shanghai on October 22, emphasizing Ethereum’s application-layer growth.

This highlights Ethereum’s east Asia expansion, consolidating HashKey Group’s influence in blockchain development. Ethereum’s price shows increased volatility, reflecting heightened investor interest in the summit.

Potential Market Impact and Future Projections

Xiao Feng’s leadership role in Ethereum’s ecosystem within East Asia is evident through his ongoing efforts to promote application-layer innovations. His confirmed presence at the ETHShanghai 2025 Summit as the opening speaker adds a notable dimension to this regional Ethereum forum.

The ETHShanghai 2025 Summit is expected to catalyze growth and collaborations in Ethereum applications, bridging developers and financial institutions. HashKey Group aims to continue its significant contributions to the Ethereum ecosystem through its extensive projects and investments.

Market Data Overview

Did you know? ETH price tends to rally post major Ethereum summits, often spurred by innovative announcements, driving developer and investor interest in application-layer projects.

Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $4,490.58 with a market cap of $542.03 billion, accounting for 12.97% market dominance, according to CoinMarketCap. Trading volume is at $42.62 billion, marking a -6.43% change in the last 24 hours. Recent price trends show a 0.26% increase.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:55 UTC on October 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests that ongoing events, such as ETHShanghai, could lead to increased capital flows into Ethereum’s Layer 2 solutions, fostering a robust application ecosystem. Expected regulatory insights from these gatherings may impact financial strategies in the APAC region.

Source: https://coincu.com/ethereum/ethshanghai-2025-xiao-feng-speech/

