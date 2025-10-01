ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Hashdex Adds Cardano to Crypto Index Fund as ADA Gains SEC Listing Eligibility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset manager Hashdex has officially included Cardano in its Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF. This follows ADA’s eligibility under the new generic listing standards, with the altcoin now joining BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and XLM as part of the fund’s holdings. Hashdex Includes Cardano In Crypto Index Fund The asset manager filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, notifying the agency of the inclusion of ADA in the Trust’s holdings, effective as of today. The firm noted that ADA, currently part of the Nasdaq Crypto U.S. Settlement Price Index, will become an eligible asset under the generic listing standards adopted by Nasdaq following SEC approval. In line with this, Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF will now hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XLM, XRP, and Cardano. The Trust’s holdings will be subject to quarterly rebalancing and any additional Index constituents added from time to time in accordance with the Index’s methodology and the generic listing standards. CoinGape had earlier reported that the SEC approved Hashdex’s expansion of its crypto index fund beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to include other crypto assets. Notably, the weighted holdings place BTC at 72.5%, ETH at 14.8%, XRP at 6.9%, SOL at 4.3%, and ADA at 1.2%. With Cardano now eligible under the generic listing standards, this effectively paves the way for the potential approval of Grayscale’s ADA ETF, which is among the funds that the SEC is likely to decide on this month. It is worth mentioning that ADA already has a futures market on Coinbase, making it eligible for approval under the generic listing standards. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas recently stated that the odds of approval for crypto ETFs that meet the requirements under the generic listing standards are now 100%. As such, this means that the SEC will approve the Grayscale ADA ETF, although the timeline for… The post Hashdex Adds Cardano to Crypto Index Fund as ADA Gains SEC Listing Eligibility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset manager Hashdex has officially included Cardano in its Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF. This follows ADA’s eligibility under the new generic listing standards, with the altcoin now joining BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and XLM as part of the fund’s holdings. Hashdex Includes Cardano In Crypto Index Fund The asset manager filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, notifying the agency of the inclusion of ADA in the Trust’s holdings, effective as of today. The firm noted that ADA, currently part of the Nasdaq Crypto U.S. Settlement Price Index, will become an eligible asset under the generic listing standards adopted by Nasdaq following SEC approval. In line with this, Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF will now hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XLM, XRP, and Cardano. The Trust’s holdings will be subject to quarterly rebalancing and any additional Index constituents added from time to time in accordance with the Index’s methodology and the generic listing standards. CoinGape had earlier reported that the SEC approved Hashdex’s expansion of its crypto index fund beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to include other crypto assets. Notably, the weighted holdings place BTC at 72.5%, ETH at 14.8%, XRP at 6.9%, SOL at 4.3%, and ADA at 1.2%. With Cardano now eligible under the generic listing standards, this effectively paves the way for the potential approval of Grayscale’s ADA ETF, which is among the funds that the SEC is likely to decide on this month. It is worth mentioning that ADA already has a futures market on Coinbase, making it eligible for approval under the generic listing standards. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas recently stated that the odds of approval for crypto ETFs that meet the requirements under the generic listing standards are now 100%. As such, this means that the SEC will approve the Grayscale ADA ETF, although the timeline for…

Hashdex Adds Cardano to Crypto Index Fund as ADA Gains SEC Listing Eligibility

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 23:35
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.844+3.55%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Cardano
ADA$0.5804+3.18%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01733+3.77%
COM
COM$0.006282+1.28%

Asset manager Hashdex has officially included Cardano in its Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF. This follows ADA’s eligibility under the new generic listing standards, with the altcoin now joining BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and XLM as part of the fund’s holdings.

Hashdex Includes Cardano In Crypto Index Fund

The asset manager filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, notifying the agency of the inclusion of ADA in the Trust’s holdings, effective as of today. The firm noted that ADA, currently part of the Nasdaq Crypto U.S. Settlement Price Index, will become an eligible asset under the generic listing standards adopted by Nasdaq following SEC approval.

In line with this, Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF will now hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XLM, XRP, and Cardano. The Trust’s holdings will be subject to quarterly rebalancing and any additional Index constituents added from time to time in accordance with the Index’s methodology and the generic listing standards.

CoinGape had earlier reported that the SEC approved Hashdex’s expansion of its crypto index fund beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to include other crypto assets. Notably, the weighted holdings place BTC at 72.5%, ETH at 14.8%, XRP at 6.9%, SOL at 4.3%, and ADA at 1.2%.

With Cardano now eligible under the generic listing standards, this effectively paves the way for the potential approval of Grayscale’s ADA ETF, which is among the funds that the SEC is likely to decide on this month. It is worth mentioning that ADA already has a futures market on Coinbase, making it eligible for approval under the generic listing standards.

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas recently stated that the odds of approval for crypto ETFs that meet the requirements under the generic listing standards are now 100%. As such, this means that the SEC will approve the Grayscale ADA ETF, although the timeline for approval remains uncertain.

Moreover, the timeline for a potential approval has become more complicated following the U.S. government shutdown. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart earlier warned that the approval process could become “wonky” if the shutdown eventually occurred.

Source: https://coingape.com/hashdex-adds-cardano-to-crypto-index-fund-as-ada-gains-sec-listing-eligibility/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.865--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007262+4.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005065-5.50%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MANTRA
OM$0.09891+1.83%
OP
OP$0.4317+3.25%
Elk Finance
ELK$0.0238+1.49%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,513.06
$104,513.06$104,513.06

+0.72%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,579.01
$3,579.01$3,579.01

+1.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.73
$165.73$165.73

+1.96%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3404
$2.3404$2.3404

+1.05%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17962
$0.17962$0.17962

+0.86%