Gumi Expands Digital Asset Treasury with Bitcoin and XRP

Gumi Inc. invests $13.5 million in Bitcoin and XRP after $38 million raise, strengthening its digital asset treasury.

Japan’s gaming and blockchain leader Gumi Inc. has unveiled a plan to fortify its balance sheet through Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP holdings. The company’s solution to the question of what part of its fresh $38 million capital raise will be dedicated to digital assets not only says a lot, but it also signals a strategic pivot away from an incoming recession that will only strengthen its blockchain business and financial base.

Gumi Invests $17M XRP, $6.6M Bitcoin in its Asset Strategy

As per a financing notice submitted to the regulators, Gumi raised $38 million through SBI Securities. The company announced that it would be spending about $13.5 million of this money on BTC and XRP. These investments will form part of the firm’s Digital Asset Treasury (DAT), a construct focused on generating returns by appreciation, staking, and blockchain-exposed opportunities.

Related Reading: Nature’s Miracle Unveils XRP Treasury Program and Payments | Live Bitcoin News

SBI Holdings, which holds a 33% stake in Gumi, has been instrumental in the adoption of digital assets within the regulated ecosystem in Japan. The recent investment only reinforces Gumi’s convergence into SBI’s blockchain-driven approach. Analysts say Japanese firms are increasingly using treasury allocations to diversify and protect against inflation.



One thing Gumi has said is that Bitcoin will be used dual-functionally in its treasury. It will serve as a source of long-term store of value and as collateral for manageable capital. In explaining why it considers Bitcoin such an effective inflation hedge, the fund pointed to the cryptocurrency’s capped supply and worldwide acceptance. An initial investment of $6.6 million already showed Gumi’s faith in the stability and possibility of this asset.

Meanwhile, Gumi has been positioning XRP as a functional asset. The company admitted that it funneled $17 million into an XRP account over five months. This investment reflects Gumi’s commitment to incorporating blockchain technology into its core operations. This supports a focus on digital assets that provide utility over speculative investment, which is what has been important with XRP.

Investor Confidence Boosts as Gumi Grows Digital Treasury

As soon as Gumi put out the announcement, it affected the market sentiment. The stock price of the company rises by 6% after the disclosure of the investment. Investors seem to take the move as an indication of confidence in blockchain-driven financial approaches. Market watchers say Gumi’s diversification strategy could have a cascade effect on Japanese companies.

Elsewhere, the strategies of other companies are similar. Nasdaq-listed VivoPower raised $19 million in stock issuance to buy and hold XRP long term. The shares closed at $6.05; this is higher than the previous session, which shows investor appetite for digital asset-linked transactions. These dynamics are indicative of a general institutional trust in the XRP treasury.

Experts point out Gumi’s digital treasury development reflects a larger trend toward organized adoption of blockchain assets. By adding Bitcoin and XRP to its balance sheet, the company shows that digital assets can be used for functional reasons beyond speculation. As more companies bring their treasuries under the regulatory umbrella, the liquidity of the markets may grow.

For weaker firms, however, compliance is likely to be difficult. If strategies don’t work, they may leave some firms vulnerable to liquidation as a result of market volatility and regulatory pressures. Gumi’s progressive strategy signifies a path for corporate adoption, merging stability, regulatory compliance, and blockchain integration towards fostering long-term growth.

The post Gumi Expands Digital Asset Treasury with Bitcoin and XRP appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.