Grupo Avalon Backs Avalon X (AVLX): A Real Estate-Crypto Hybrid to Challenge Ethereum (ETH)

The altcoin market shows mixed performance to arrive. While Ethereum’s significant rally gave investors some relief, only a handful of other altcoins have performed decently to be called contenders in the race for the best altcoins to invest in 2025.

One real estate tokenization crypto attempting to join the next big crypto 2025 league is the Grupo Avalon-backed Avalon X (AVLX) project. Avalon X is a real estate-backed cryptocurrency making waves in the crypto circles for its utility-backed economics and lucrative crypto giveaways. Currently, the project is outshining the best crypto presales in 2025 and is touted for higher laurels.

Will Ethereum Bulls Extend Their Rally After the Correction?

Ethereum’s recent rally pushed it to $5k, but the altcoin OG saw a rebound, followed by a correction phase soon after. ETH saw a 17% correction in the last few days. The weekly growth remains negative at -7.4%. The market still looks fragile, but the weekly volume has seen an uptick by 32%, reaching $27.6 billion.

ETH price is still above its 200 SMA. But the medium-term trend has just stabilized after it started hovering above the 50 SMA line. Predictions indicate that a recovery attempt is ongoing, but a rebound is likely. Unless the bulls overcome crucial resistance points, Ethereum will have a hard time recovering.

Why Avalon X Is The Next Big Crypto In 2025?

Avalon X (AVLX) crypto is a flagship project of Grupo Avalon, a leading real estate developer active in the Dominican Republic. Grupo Avalon has $1 billion projects in the pipeline, and half a billion worth of projects already standing tall in the skies of the Dominican Republic. Avalon X presents a chance for Web3 native and non-native users to invest in real estate crypto via RWA tokenization.

Avalon X ties actual benefits, such as exclusive stays at discounted rates, whitelist access, and premium holidays at Grupo Avalon’s existing properties, etc., via its native-cum-utility token, AVLX token.

The most interesting thing about the project is its two live Avalon giveaways, where participants have a chance to win $1 million in cash rewards and an entire townhouse from the Eco Avalon project. The $1M crypto giveaway only requires the participants to hold AVLX tokens and become eligible for token rewards. There are three tiers for winner selections.

The other giveaway is the Crypto Townhouse Giveaway, which allows participants to win a townhouse in the gated Eco Avalon development by purchasing AVLX tokens and referring the project to friends.

Avalon X crypto has a deflationary tokenomics and is audited by the top security firm, CertiK.

Why Avalon X Remains On Top Among The New Crypto Launches in 2025?

Avalon has a strong backing of Grupo Avalon, and banks on the hottest crypto narratives in 2025, RWA tokenization. It brings real-world utility, without the hype, to the tokenization scene. Avalon X presale is positioned in a way to attract hundreds of thousands of users, and the Avalon X $1M prize is a rare offering by a crypto project right at the cusp of its beginning.

Ethereum, on the other hand, is well-established, has a huge community backing it, and remains the top altcoin. But it fails from an investor viewpoint, looking at growth factors. Those looking to invest in real estate crypto, Avalon X (AVLX) crypto offers multiple benefits.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

