The post Government shutdown means opportune timing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The timing of Neptune Insurance Holdings' IPO couldn't be more opportune. Neptune, the nation's largest private flood insurance, debuts on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday under the ticker symbol "NP." The company sold more than 18 millions shares in its initial public offering at $20 apiece. The company's first trade comes just as the U.S. government has shut down, meaning the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) isn't accepting applications or processing new claims. "Neptune is open for business," said Neptune chairman and CEO Trevor Burgess. "We can help the 1,300 people every day who are trying to close on their homes who need flood insurance or required to have flood insurance." The National Association of Realtors has warned the government shutdown will delay real estate closings, because it prevents buyers from securing flood insurance that is necessary for some mortgages. A growing number of U.S. properties are opting for insurance through private carriers rather than government insurance. Neptune Insurance signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images Burgess said Neptune's underwriting results are far outperforming the NFIP. Neptune offers flood insurance of up to $7 million rather than the NFIP's $250,000 maximum. The company uses AI and other advanced technology to assess risk on individual properties, rather than looking at broad zip codes or whole neighborhoods. "We tell the truth to consumers," Burgess said. "If we say that it's $200 a year, it's pretty low risk. If we say it's $12,000, that's pretty high risk. And if we say, 'No, [we won't cover you]', you should move." A 2024 study by the Joint Economic Committee found that flooding costs the nation between $179.8 billion and $496…