Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has cautioned that global equity markets could experience a correction within the next one to two years.
According to Solomon, this projected correction is due to the cyclical nature of markets and the current boom surrounding emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, he said during the Italian Tech Week on October 3.
Solomon noted that while he remains optimistic about long-term innovation trends, history suggests that periods of intense technological acceleration often lead to market overextension.
He stated that the surge in capital formation and the rapid creation of new companies around transformative technologies typically result in both “winners and losers.”
Emerging from the tech rally
Drawing parallels to the early days of the internet, Solomon referenced Amazon as one of the few companies that successfully emerged from the dot-com era, while many others disappeared.
He suggested a similar dynamic could unfold in the current cycle, driven by AI and digital transformation.
Despite the potential for short-term volatility, the Goldman Sachs chief struck a positive tone on the long-term outlook, emphasizing that the ongoing wave of technological innovation continues to drive powerful opportunities for enterprise growth and productivity.
Featured image via Shutterstock
Source: https://finbold.com/goldman-sachs-ceo-predicts-timeline-for-potential-market-correction/