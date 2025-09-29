Gold Price: Is the Epic Bull Run Setting Up Bitcoin’s Next Breakout?

Key Insights:

Gold is on a face-melting tear with the Gold price marking its 38th all-time high of 2025, its best year since 1979.

Rate cuts, sticky inflation, and the possible US government shutdown boost safe-haven flows, benefiting the Gold price.

As the system gears up for more liquidity, money printer go brrrrr may be enough to send BTC price soaring as we head into Q4.

There’s an old saying among gold bugs: when the canary starts singing, you’d better listen. Well, this year the gold price isn’t just singing.

It’s screeching from the rooftops, shattering records, and sending global investors into a spin.

Up over 43% already this year, and notching its 38th all-time high in 2025, gold is firmly in the spotlight, and it’s shining right into crypto’s eyes.

What’s behind this historic stampede into the yellow metal and, more importantly, what kind of ripple does it mean for the BTC price?

Why Is Gold Price on a Tear?

Let’s start with the facts. Gold’s run is, by any metric, nothing short of “absolutely insane,” as The Kobeissi Letter put it.

Gold price is having its best year since 1979, marking new highs seemingly every week, and it’s not happening in a vacuum.

It’s a perfect storm: the US Fed is cutting rates while inflation is still clocking in above 3%.

Gold Price Action | Source: The Kobeissi Letter on X

Now throw in a possible government shutdown and the gnawing sense that spending and borrowing levels are unsustainable.

This indicates that why investors are grabbing safe-haven assets like gold. Besides, it also explains the recent rally in gold price.

But safe-haven demand is only part of it. The prospect of “money printer go brrrrr” has returned with a vengeance.

Everyone from Wall Street to Main Street is suddenly remembering the power of old-school hedges when monetary policy looks more rescue than restraint.

With over $7.4 trillion sitting in money market funds, even a trickle heading for gold turns into a torrent on the charts.

Gold Price Rally & Its Impact on Bitcoin and Crypto Market

Naturally, the question on every crypto trader’s lips is whether the current gold price rally is bad or good for the BTC price.

Are we watching the beginning of a “flight to quality” that leaves digital assets out in the cold? Or is this just one more chapter in the ongoing Gold vs. Bitcoin debate?

The answer isn’t simple. The crypto-gold relationship has always been a messy one.

In years past, the Bitcoin price often moved in lockstep with gold price during financial turbulence. But in 2025, the dance looks more awkward.

As infamous goldbug Peter Schiff gleefully points out, the BTC/gold ratio has dropped, meaning gold is crushing Bitcoin in the safe-haven stakes lately.

While Bitcoin bounced over 2% in 24 hours, trading at above $111,000 on Monday, this latest gold rush has brought cracks in the “digital gold” narrative to the fore. Gold’s liquidity and centuries-old reputation look more attractive to nervous capital than a volatile, sometimes unpredictable crypto sector.

Don’t get it twisted, though. Bitcoin may be trailing in the defensive sprint right now, but in a world hungry for alternatives, the game can change fast.

Does Money Printing Help or Hurt Crypto Market?

Here’s where it gets interesting. Rate cuts and fiscal stimulus fire up risk assets like stocks, real estate, and even the crypto market to some extent.

But “money printer go brrrrr,” a meme made famous by the 2020 stimulus, can be a double-edged sword. Sure, excess liquidity fuels bull runs, but when everyone runs for cover, only the oldest shelters look inviting.

That said, crypto optimists haven’t abandoned hope. For every dollar drawn to gold price, a contrarian is stacking sats. It also sparks debate that, as the dust settles on government wrangling and the next wave of monetary easing, Bitcoin will prove its mettle all over again.

The smart money, say some analysts, is waiting for alignment. A weakening dollar, a rebound in crypto flows, and regulatory clarity to kick the rotation from gold price to BTC back into gear.

Gold rally doesn’t spell doom for crypto. Not even close. But it’s a flashing yellow light; a warning that global capital is on edge and looking for shelter wherever it feels safest.

Gold’s run is a masterclass in sentiment: when geopolitical tensions, fiscal blowouts, and central bank support line up, old rules start to matter again.

For the BTC price and the broader crypto market, the lesson is humility. The next leg up might be a Fed pivot, a regulatory breakthrough, or a wild card we can’t even see yet.

For now, the gold price holds the crown.