The post Gold hits daily high amid Fed rate cut bets, geopolitical tensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold (XAU/USD) touches a fresh daily peak during the first half of the European session, though it lacks follow-through buying amid the upbeat market mood. The US Dollar (USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from a one-week low amid the growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs two more times this year. This, along with persistent geopolitical tensions, continues to act as a tailwind for the precious metal. Meanwhile, the global risk sentiment seems unfazed by a partial US government shutdown for the third straight day, which, in turn, is holding back the XAU/USD bulls from placing fresh bets. Traders now look forward to speeches from influential FOMC members, which will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the non-yielding Gold. Nevertheless, the XAU/USD pair remains on track to register strong gains for the seventh consecutive week. Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold bulls retain control amid supportive fundamental backdrop The US Dollar staged a goodish recovery from a one-week low touched on Thursday and triggered an intraday turnaround in the Gold price from the vicinity of the $3,900 mark, or a fresh all-time peak. The precious metal, however, rebounded from the $3,820 area, though it lacks follow-through and ticks lower for the second straight day on Friday. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned on Wednesday that the government shutdown could hurt the economy more than those in the past, with potential hits to the GDP, growth, and the labor market. Traders, however, brushed aside worries amid expectations of a limited impact of a partial government shutdown on the economic performance. The optimism led to another session of record highs on Wall Street, and the spillover effect remains supportive of a generally positive tone around the Asian equity markets. This turns…