Global stocks, currencies, bonds, Bitcoin, oil and gold are all surging today

Global financial markets moved sharply on Monday with stocks, major currencies, government bonds, Bitcoin, gold and oil all advancing together, according to data compiled from Cryptopolitan.

Overnight Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbed 17 points, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures stayed flat but firm. These came after a losing week on Wall Street where enthusiasm for artificial intelligence lost momentum.

Nvidia’s $100 billion partnership with OpenAI led to investor skepticism about whether the business model could last. The S&P 500 dropped 0.3% last week, its worst since August 1, and is now 0.8% below its record high.

The Nasdaq fell 0.7%, its weakest since early August. The Dow slipped 0.2%, ending a three‑week winning streak.

In Asia, Sony Financial Group soared 36% on its market debut Monday after Sony Group completed a spinoff of the unit. The stock received a reference price of 150 Japanese yen per share, valuing it at about 1 trillion yen or $6.7 billion.

Sony said the separation lets its financial arm, which includes Sony Life Insurance, Sony Assurance and Sony Bank, raise growth capital while keeping its ties to the wider Sony ecosystem.

Broader Japan markets moved lower after setting record highs last week, with the Nikkei 225 down 0.84% and the Topix down 1.57%. In contrast, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.71%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.25% after a steep fall Friday tied to uncertainty over trade talks with Washington.

The small‑cap Kosdaq was up 1.29%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index opened 1.19% higher and the Hang Seng Tech Index gained 1.5%. Mainland China’s CSI 300 stayed flat.

Asian and European markets record synchronized gains

In Europe, the pan‑European Stoxx 600 added about 0.3% by 9:25 a.m. in London (4:25 a.m. Eastern time) with most sectors in the green.

The FTSE 100 gained 0.4% while the DAX and CAC 40 each rose about 0.1%. These levels reflected broad early‑morning buying across European stock markets.

Gold traded higher after logging a sixth weekly gain as traders assessed whether a possible U.S. government shutdown could delay the release of critical jobs data and cloud the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

Bullion made yet another all-time high above $3,800 an ounce Monday. Prices rose 4.8% last week on inflows into bullion‑backed exchange‑traded funds and increased tensions between Russia and Europe.

Gold has climbed 44% this year, marking successive peaks supported by central bank demand and renewed Fed rate cuts. It is on track for a third straight quarterly gain next week with holdings in bullion‑backed ETFs at their highest since 2022.

Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank have both projected the rally to continue.

Precious metals, currencies and Bitcoin extend rallies

Silver extended its rally after topping $45 an ounce last week for the first time in 14 years. Investors increased purchases of silver‑backed ETFs, drawing down stockpiles of freely available metal in London and creating tightness in supply.

Lease rates, the cost of borrowing metal for short terms, jumped above 5% from normal levels near zero. Spot gold was 0.4% higher at $3,773.11 an ounce as of 8:11 a.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1%. Silver rose 0.6% to $46.4715 an ounce while platinum and palladium also gained.

Asian currencies and emerging‑market equities advanced Monday as the dollar weakened and Chinese factory profit data signaled a stabilizing economy. The Bloomberg Asia Dollar Index rose 0.2% while a gauge of the region’s emerging‑market shares climbed 0.9%, its biggest gain in more than two weeks.

The Korean won led currencies higher as foreign investors bought the nation’s stocks and Chinese tech shares drove equities higher. The yuan gained 0.2% against the dollar, its strongest move in a month. And the yen gain 0.3% to land at 0.0067.

Bitcoin traded above $112,500 with a 2.5% gain in 24 hours, way below its all‑time high of $124,290.93 but still holding firm.

Sadly, U.S. Treasury yields fell, as the 10‑year yield dropped more than 4 basis points to 4.143%, the 2‑year slipped 2 basis points to 3.625%, and the 30‑year declined over 5 basis points to 4.714%.

