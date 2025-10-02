ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The organizers of the 11th Global Blockchain Summit have announced the first list of speakers who will present their speeches on October 23, 2025, in Shanghai. Among them are the world’s leading Web3 experts who will share their vision and experience. This is stated in the press release shared by the organizers with Incrypted. According […] Сообщение Global Blockchain Summit Team Announced the First Speakers of the Event появились сначала на INCRYPTED.The organizers of the 11th Global Blockchain Summit have announced the first list of speakers who will present their speeches on October 23, 2025, in Shanghai. Among them are the world’s leading Web3 experts who will share their vision and experience. This is stated in the press release shared by the organizers with Incrypted. According […] Сообщение Global Blockchain Summit Team Announced the First Speakers of the Event появились сначала на INCRYPTED.

Global Blockchain Summit Team Announced the First Speakers of the Event

Di: Incrypted
2025/10/02 23:26
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000088-1.12%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0006719-2.65%
  • On October 23, Shanghai will host the Global Blockchain Summit.
  • The list of the first speakers includes Vitalik Buterin, Lily Liu, Andrew Crawford, and others.
  • Besides, Shanghai Blockchain Week will include technical workshops, project demonstrations, and academic symposia.

The organizers of the 11th Global Blockchain Summit have announced the first list of speakers who will present their speeches on October 23, 2025, in Shanghai. Among them are the world’s leading Web3 experts who will share their vision and experience. This is stated in the press release shared by the organizers with Incrypted.

According to it, the program includes sessions dedicated to real-world assets (RWAs), Web3 policy, and other key industry topics. Among the first confirmed participants are:

  • Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman & CEO of HashKey Group
  • Vitalik Buterin, Co-founder, Ethereum (Online)
  • Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation
  • Steve Yun, Former Chairman & Current Board Member, TON Foundation
  • Andrew Crawford, VP, Franklin Templeton
  • Rita Liu, CEO, RD Technologies
  • David Lee, Chairman, Global Fintech Institute
  • Professor Cao Jiannong, Vice President (Education), The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
  • Shukyee Ma, Chief Strategy Officer, Plume
  • Tomasz K. Stańczak, Co-Executive Director, Ethereum Foundation
  • Juakho, Umy Global BD
  • Tianwei Liu, Co-Founder & Deputy CEO, StraitsX
  • Anna Liu, Hashkey Tokenisation CEO, HashKey Group

The event team noted that the summit will take place at the Hyatt on the Bund in Shanghai. It is organized by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs, and for the 11th year in a row, it has remained a landmark event in the global blockchain industry.

The summit representatives noted that from October 20 to 25, Shanghai Blockchain Week will host several parallel events: technical workshops, project demonstrations, and academic symposia. Participants will get a comprehensive Web3 experience covering technology, business, and culture.

The organizers emphasized that the list of speakers will be expanded.

According to the summit representatives, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs was founded in 2015 by China Wanxiang Holdings. The lab has become a leading platform for discussing blockchain technologies, business cases, and strategies. It supports entrepreneurs, publishes books and research, organizes hackathons, incubation programs, and festivals, promoting the mass adoption of blockchain and Web3, the organizers said.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.865--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007262+4.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005065-5.50%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MANTRA
OM$0.09891+1.83%
OP
OP$0.4317+3.25%
Elk Finance
ELK$0.0238+1.49%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,556.85
$104,556.85$104,556.85

+0.76%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,580.30
$3,580.30$3,580.30

+1.83%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.64
$165.64$165.64

+1.91%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3411
$2.3411$2.3411

+1.08%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17973
$0.17973$0.17973

+0.92%