Global Blockchain Summit Team Announced the First Speakers of the Event

On October 23, Shanghai will host the Global Blockchain Summit.

The list of the first speakers includes Vitalik Buterin, Lily Liu, Andrew Crawford, and others.

Besides, Shanghai Blockchain Week will include technical workshops, project demonstrations, and academic symposia.

The organizers of the 11th Global Blockchain Summit have announced the first list of speakers who will present their speeches on October 23, 2025, in Shanghai. Among them are the world’s leading Web3 experts who will share their vision and experience. This is stated in the press release shared by the organizers with Incrypted.

According to it, the program includes sessions dedicated to real-world assets (RWAs), Web3 policy, and other key industry topics. Among the first confirmed participants are:

Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman & CEO of HashKey Group

Vitalik Buterin, Co-founder, Ethereum (Online)

Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation

Steve Yun, Former Chairman & Current Board Member, TON Foundation

Andrew Crawford, VP, Franklin Templeton

Rita Liu, CEO, RD Technologies

David Lee, Chairman, Global Fintech Institute

Professor Cao Jiannong, Vice President (Education), The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Shukyee Ma, Chief Strategy Officer, Plume

Tomasz K. Stańczak, Co-Executive Director, Ethereum Foundation

Juakho, Umy Global BD

Tianwei Liu, Co-Founder & Deputy CEO, StraitsX

Anna Liu, Hashkey Tokenisation CEO, HashKey Group

The event team noted that the summit will take place at the Hyatt on the Bund in Shanghai. It is organized by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs, and for the 11th year in a row, it has remained a landmark event in the global blockchain industry.

The summit representatives noted that from October 20 to 25, Shanghai Blockchain Week will host several parallel events: technical workshops, project demonstrations, and academic symposia. Participants will get a comprehensive Web3 experience covering technology, business, and culture.

The organizers emphasized that the list of speakers will be expanded.

According to the summit representatives, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs was founded in 2015 by China Wanxiang Holdings. The lab has become a leading platform for discussing blockchain technologies, business cases, and strategies. It supports entrepreneurs, publishes books and research, organizes hackathons, incubation programs, and festivals, promoting the mass adoption of blockchain and Web3, the organizers said.