ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
Traditional banks will be battling with stablecoin issuers for retail depositors when the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act takes full effect in a win for everyday people. The stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act, which was enacted in July, will trigger an exodus of deposits from traditional bank accounts into higher-yield stablecoins, according to the co-founder of Multicoin Capital.“The GENIUS Bill is the beginning of the end for banks’ ability to rip off their retail depositors with minimal interest,” Multicoin Capital’s co-founder and managing partner, Tushar Jain, posted to X on Saturday.“Post Genius Bill, I expect the big tech giants with mega distribution (Meta, Google, Apple, etc) to start competing with banks for retail deposits,” Jain added, arguing that they would offer better stablecoin yields with a better user experience for instant settlement and 24/7 payments over traditional banking players.Read more Traditional banks will be battling with stablecoin issuers for retail depositors when the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act takes full effect in a win for everyday people. The stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act, which was enacted in July, will trigger an exodus of deposits from traditional bank accounts into higher-yield stablecoins, according to the co-founder of Multicoin Capital.“The GENIUS Bill is the beginning of the end for banks’ ability to rip off their retail depositors with minimal interest,” Multicoin Capital’s co-founder and managing partner, Tushar Jain, posted to X on Saturday.“Post Genius Bill, I expect the big tech giants with mega distribution (Meta, Google, Apple, etc) to start competing with banks for retail deposits,” Jain added, arguing that they would offer better stablecoin yields with a better user experience for instant settlement and 24/7 payments over traditional banking players.Read more

GENIUS Act could mark the end of the banking rip-off: Multicoin exec

Di: Coinstats
2025/10/06 08:45
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,02214+15,31%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,005838+0,36%
WINK
WIN$0,00003824-0,26%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01271+3,08%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,07136+4,20%

Traditional banks will be battling with stablecoin issuers for retail depositors when the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act takes full effect in a win for everyday people.

The stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act, which was enacted in July, will trigger an exodus of deposits from traditional bank accounts into higher-yield stablecoins, according to the co-founder of Multicoin Capital.

“The GENIUS Bill is the beginning of the end for banks’ ability to rip off their retail depositors with minimal interest,” Multicoin Capital’s co-founder and managing partner, Tushar Jain, posted to X on Saturday.

“Post Genius Bill, I expect the big tech giants with mega distribution (Meta, Google, Apple, etc) to start competing with banks for retail deposits,” Jain added, arguing that they would offer better stablecoin yields with a better user experience for instant settlement and 24/7 payments over traditional banking players.

Read more

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2,865--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,007262+4,01%
Moonveil
MORE$0,005065-5,50%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MANTRA
OM$0,09891+1,83%
OP
OP$0,4317+3,25%
Elk Finance
ELK$0,0238+1,49%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104 561,61
$104 561,61$104 561,61

+0,77%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 580,28
$3 580,28$3 580,28

+1,83%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165,64
$165,64$165,64

+1,91%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3416
$2,3416$2,3416

+1,10%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17973
$0,17973$0,17973

+0,92%