ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post GBP/USD rises as US shutdown prolongs, Fed data gap grows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances some 0.26% against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday as the US government began its third day of shutdown and skipped the release of Nonfarm Payroll figures for September. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), data from S&P Global and ISM in the US, are the main drivers of price action. GBP/USD trades at 1.3471 at the time of writing after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3427. GBP/USD climbs as services PMIs flash slowdown signs, while Fed–BoE divergence underpins Sterling strength Business activity in the US deteriorated, according to the ISM Services PMI. The Index dipped from 52 to 50, clinging to its neutral level, an indication of an economic slowdown. Economists estimated a deceleration to 51.7. In the meantime, S&P Global Services PMI exceeded forecasts of 53.9, rose to 54.2 in September. Comments of the ISM release: “Commentary in general indicated moderate or weak growth, with more isolated observations of supplier delivery challenges. Employment continues to be in contraction territory, thanks to a combination of delayed hiring efforts and difficulty finding qualified staff.” Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Stephen Miran said that access to data is important for Fed officials. He commented that inflation expectations are well anchored, that the real neutral rate is around 0.5% and that he has not been interviewed for the top job at the Fed. At the same time, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee stated that the Chicago Fed employment measures indicate a 4.3% unemployment rate. He added that although the market expects cuts, the Fed will remain data dependent, and it is in a tricky spot with deterioration on both sides of its mandate. Across the pond, business activity in the services sector in the UK grew at the slowest pace in five months in September. The S&P Global Services PMI… The post GBP/USD rises as US shutdown prolongs, Fed data gap grows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances some 0.26% against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday as the US government began its third day of shutdown and skipped the release of Nonfarm Payroll figures for September. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), data from S&P Global and ISM in the US, are the main drivers of price action. GBP/USD trades at 1.3471 at the time of writing after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3427. GBP/USD climbs as services PMIs flash slowdown signs, while Fed–BoE divergence underpins Sterling strength Business activity in the US deteriorated, according to the ISM Services PMI. The Index dipped from 52 to 50, clinging to its neutral level, an indication of an economic slowdown. Economists estimated a deceleration to 51.7. In the meantime, S&P Global Services PMI exceeded forecasts of 53.9, rose to 54.2 in September. Comments of the ISM release: “Commentary in general indicated moderate or weak growth, with more isolated observations of supplier delivery challenges. Employment continues to be in contraction territory, thanks to a combination of delayed hiring efforts and difficulty finding qualified staff.” Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Stephen Miran said that access to data is important for Fed officials. He commented that inflation expectations are well anchored, that the real neutral rate is around 0.5% and that he has not been interviewed for the top job at the Fed. At the same time, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee stated that the Chicago Fed employment measures indicate a 4.3% unemployment rate. He added that although the market expects cuts, the Fed will remain data dependent, and it is in a tricky spot with deterioration on both sides of its mandate. Across the pond, business activity in the services sector in the UK grew at the slowest pace in five months in September. The S&P Global Services PMI…

GBP/USD rises as US shutdown prolongs, Fed data gap grows

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 18:31
COM
COM$0,006284+1,22%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0,844+3,68%
PoP Planet
P$0,0334-2,42%
1
1$0,02569+16,08%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02296+1,54%

The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances some 0.26% against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday as the US government began its third day of shutdown and skipped the release of Nonfarm Payroll figures for September. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), data from S&P Global and ISM in the US, are the main drivers of price action. GBP/USD trades at 1.3471 at the time of writing after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3427.

GBP/USD climbs as services PMIs flash slowdown signs, while Fed–BoE divergence underpins Sterling strength

Business activity in the US deteriorated, according to the ISM Services PMI. The Index dipped from 52 to 50, clinging to its neutral level, an indication of an economic slowdown. Economists estimated a deceleration to 51.7. In the meantime, S&P Global Services PMI exceeded forecasts of 53.9, rose to 54.2 in September.

Comments of the ISM release: “Commentary in general indicated moderate or weak growth, with more isolated observations of supplier delivery challenges. Employment continues to be in contraction territory, thanks to a combination of delayed hiring efforts and difficulty finding qualified staff.”

Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Stephen Miran said that access to data is important for Fed officials. He commented that inflation expectations are well anchored, that the real neutral rate is around 0.5% and that he has not been interviewed for the top job at the Fed.

At the same time, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee stated that the Chicago Fed employment measures indicate a 4.3% unemployment rate. He added that although the market expects cuts, the Fed will remain data dependent, and it is in a tricky spot with deterioration on both sides of its mandate.

Across the pond, business activity in the services sector in the UK grew at the slowest pace in five months in September. The S&P Global Services PMI dipped to 50.8 below estimates and August’s print of 51.9.

Further GBP/USD upside expected on central bank divergence

Divergence between the Fed and the Bank of England to dictate GBP/USD direction. The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points at the upcoming meeting. Conversely, the BoE is projected to stay pat as inflation was 3.8% YoY in August and is expected to rise to 4% in September.

GBP/USD Price Chart – Daily

Pound Sterling Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.34%-0.60%-1.39%0.11%-0.87%-0.75%-0.33%
EUR0.34%-0.27%-1.19%0.45%-0.52%-0.42%-0.00%
GBP0.60%0.27%-0.85%0.71%-0.32%-0.17%0.26%
JPY1.39%1.19%0.85%1.54%0.57%0.51%1.11%
CAD-0.11%-0.45%-0.71%-1.54%-0.93%-0.86%-0.45%
AUD0.87%0.52%0.32%-0.57%0.93%0.10%0.52%
NZD0.75%0.42%0.17%-0.51%0.86%-0.10%0.57%
CHF0.33%0.00%-0.26%-1.11%0.45%-0.52%-0.57%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-usd-rises-as-us-shutdown-prolongs-fed-data-gap-grows-202510031536

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2,865--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,007262+4,01%
Moonveil
MORE$0,005065-5,50%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MANTRA
OM$0,09891+1,83%
OP
OP$0,4317+3,25%
Elk Finance
ELK$0,0238+1,49%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104 573,03
$104 573,03$104 573,03

+0,78%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 580,59
$3 580,59$3 580,59

+1,84%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165,66
$165,66$165,66

+1,92%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3422
$2,3422$2,3422

+1,13%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17979
$0,17979$0,17979

+0,96%