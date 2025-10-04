ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The partnership is mutually beneficial. Gata leverages Soonchain’s DePIN for computational power while Soonchain gamers monetize their contributions.The partnership is mutually beneficial. Gata leverages Soonchain’s DePIN for computational power while Soonchain gamers monetize their contributions.

Gata Partners with Soonchain to Advance Decentralized AI Development Through DePIN and Compute

Di: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 17:00
Gata
GATA$0.01412-2.95%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0646+1.92%
blockchain main

Gata, a firm developing decentralized AI language models and training, announced a strategic collaboration with Soonchain AI, an AI-powered gaming Layer-2 network that infuses DePIN, AI, and GPU computations to provide effective, scalable solutions. Through this partnership, Gata integrated Soonchain’s DePIN technology to power its execution infrastructure for AI. The collaboration is beneficial for the two projects.

AI requires huge computing resources for training, testing, and deployment. However, this computing power is controlled by a few big centralized providers, making access to quality AI models expensive, complicated, and unavailable to smaller projects and ordinary users. Gata is which is built on BNB Chain, aims to address these challenges by developing affordable and quality decentralized AI accessible for global users.

Gata Driving Decentralized AI Innovation through Soonchain’s DePIN

Through this partnership, Soonchain’s DePIN provides an essential data layer for Gata’s variety of technological applications, which aim to provide the advantages of decentralized AI directly to people while making AI globally accessible. By integrating its AI infrastructure on Soonchain’s distributed network of GPUs, Gata resolves expensive data access costs that have hindered the decentralized AI advancement. This integration enables Gata to provide high-quality AI training and improve its decentralized infrastructure of AI advancement.

As Gata’s decentralized AI network expands, the demand for its infrastructure surges due to the increased need for quality datasets and reliable computation across its systems. Traditional data centres cannot meet these demands without introducing opaqueness and rigidness. This explains the reason Gata’s partnership with Soonchain’s DePIN is important for its AI operations.

The DePIN network shares processing power and energy usage across the world in a decentralized manner by taking advantage of idle data from personal computers owned by Soonchain gamers worldwide. The network of Soonchain’s gamers across the world and their devices contribute to Gata’s AI operations.

Why This Collaboration is Vital for Web3 Growth

Through this partnership, Soonchain’s DePIN is a perfect fit for Gata. Together, the two decentralized platforms resolve computational and data challenges through:

  • Advancing Gata’s AI performance and effectiveness. Gata’s AI requires huge computational power. Soonchain’s DePIN provides decentralized and scalable resources, which enable Gata’s rapid AI training and efficient alignment with its user demands.
  • Creating mutual advantage: Through its native token (GATA), Gata rewards Soonchain’s gamers for contributing their data and idle resources, creating a cycle where both contributors and providers (Gata and Soonchain) economically benefit.

By combining Gata’s AI infrastructure with Soonchain’s computational layer, the two platforms are creating a new standard for Web3 and AI: democratizing AI resources while empowering Web3 users.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.865--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007262+4.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005065-5.50%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MANTRA
OM$0.09891+1.83%
OP
OP$0.4317+3.25%
Elk Finance
ELK$0.0238+1.49%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,581.25
$104,581.25$104,581.25

+0.79%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,580.91
$3,580.91$3,580.91

+1.85%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.71
$165.71$165.71

+1.95%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3424
$2.3424$2.3424

+1.13%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17980
$0.17980$0.17980

+0.96%