From Skeptic to Believer: Mike Novogratz on XRP’s Survival

Its 47% rise since November 2024 is only the latest chapter in a comeback story that continues to surprise seasoned investors.

One of those investors is Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz. Known for championing Bitcoin and Ethereum, Novogratz openly admitted during a recent podcast with Kyle Chasse that he had underestimated XRP. At the time of the SEC battle, he expected Ripple’s native token to collapse under regulatory pressure. Looking back, he says that assumption was flat-out wrong.

What changed his mind was not just XRP’s price action but the force behind it: its community. Novogratz highlighted the role of Ripple’s supporters, describing them as a driving power that kept the token alive when doubt was at its highest. He compared their commitment to Bitcoin’s early adopters, arguing that XRP is proof of how a devoted base can make or break a project.

READ MORE: Everyone Is Betting Against the Dollar – What Happens If They’re Wrong?

He also credited Ripple’s leadership, pointing to Brad Garlinghouse’s persistence and John Deaton’s legal advocacy as key in turning the tide. For Novogratz, the saga has shown that XRP’s story is no longer defined by court filings alone – it’s an example of how conviction from both builders and holders can protect a crypto asset in the face of overwhelming challenges.

“Who would have predicted this?” Novogratz said, reflecting on XRP’s unexpected rise. His admission marks a rare moment where one of crypto’s most outspoken figures publicly concedes a misjudgment – and it underscores just how dramatically XRP’s narrative has shifted over the past two years.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post From Skeptic to Believer: Mike Novogratz on XRP’s Survival appeared first on Coindoo.