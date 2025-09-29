ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Former FBI Director Christopher Wray Is Likely Being Probed By DOJ, Trump Signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Sunday night suggested the Justice Department may be investigating former FBI Director Christopher Wray, just days after his predecessor and another Trump foe, James Comey, was indicted in Federal Court in Virginia for allegedly lying in a Congressional testimony. President Donald Trump claimed Christopher Wray “did a terrible job” during his stint as the FBI Director. Getty Images Key Facts In a phone interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump claimed Wray “did a terrible job and we just found out about it.” Trump said it is “very inappropriate…what he did” and a lot of his service as the FBI head was “very inappropriate.” The president then said, “Don’t forget, we just found out about all of these FBI agents being there,” appearing to allude to an unsubstantiated claim about hundreds of plainclothes FBI agents being present at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots. When asked if the DOJ should investigate Wray, Trump said he would “certainly imagine” that would happen, adding “would think they are doing that.” Wray has not yet publicly commented on Trump’s allegations. What Has Trump Said About The Fbi And The January 6 Riots? In a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump boosted the unsubstantiated claims about FBI officers secretly embedding themselves into the crowd of rioters during the January 6 attack on the Capitol. “It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax,” Trump wrote. The president then claimed, without evidence, that these agents were “probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as ‘Law Enforcement Officials.’” The post mentioned the former FBI director by name, saying, “This is different… The post Former FBI Director Christopher Wray Is Likely Being Probed By DOJ, Trump Signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Sunday night suggested the Justice Department may be investigating former FBI Director Christopher Wray, just days after his predecessor and another Trump foe, James Comey, was indicted in Federal Court in Virginia for allegedly lying in a Congressional testimony. President Donald Trump claimed Christopher Wray “did a terrible job” during his stint as the FBI Director. Getty Images Key Facts In a phone interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump claimed Wray “did a terrible job and we just found out about it.” Trump said it is “very inappropriate…what he did” and a lot of his service as the FBI head was “very inappropriate.” The president then said, “Don’t forget, we just found out about all of these FBI agents being there,” appearing to allude to an unsubstantiated claim about hundreds of plainclothes FBI agents being present at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots. When asked if the DOJ should investigate Wray, Trump said he would “certainly imagine” that would happen, adding “would think they are doing that.” Wray has not yet publicly commented on Trump’s allegations. What Has Trump Said About The Fbi And The January 6 Riots? In a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump boosted the unsubstantiated claims about FBI officers secretly embedding themselves into the crowd of rioters during the January 6 attack on the Capitol. “It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax,” Trump wrote. The president then claimed, without evidence, that these agents were “probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as ‘Law Enforcement Officials.’” The post mentioned the former FBI director by name, saying, “This is different…

Former FBI Director Christopher Wray Is Likely Being Probed By DOJ, Trump Signals

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 18:19
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.775+3.33%
COM
COM$0.006288+1.58%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00003654-3.61%
MAY
MAY$0.0265+0.60%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01298+0.07%

Topline

President Donald Trump on Sunday night suggested the Justice Department may be investigating former FBI Director Christopher Wray, just days after his predecessor and another Trump foe, James Comey, was indicted in Federal Court in Virginia for allegedly lying in a Congressional testimony.

President Donald Trump claimed Christopher Wray “did a terrible job” during his stint as the FBI Director.

Getty Images

Key Facts

In a phone interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump claimed Wray “did a terrible job and we just found out about it.”

Trump said it is “very inappropriate…what he did” and a lot of his service as the FBI head was “very inappropriate.”

The president then said, “Don’t forget, we just found out about all of these FBI agents being there,” appearing to allude to an unsubstantiated claim about hundreds of plainclothes FBI agents being present at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots.

When asked if the DOJ should investigate Wray, Trump said he would “certainly imagine” that would happen, adding “would think they are doing that.”

Wray has not yet publicly commented on Trump’s allegations.

What Has Trump Said About The Fbi And The January 6 Riots?

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump boosted the unsubstantiated claims about FBI officers secretly embedding themselves into the crowd of rioters during the January 6 attack on the Capitol. “It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax,” Trump wrote. The president then claimed, without evidence, that these agents were “probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as ‘Law Enforcement Officials.’” The post mentioned the former FBI director by name, saying, “This is different from what Director Christopher Wray stated, over and over again,” and added: “Christopher Wray, the then Director of the FBI, has some major explaining to do. That’s two in a row, Comey and Wray, who got caught LYING, with our Great Country at stake.”

What Has Wray Said About The Fbi’s Actions During The January 6 Riots?

While testifying before the House Judiciary Committee in July 2023, Wray was asked about FBI agents being involved in the riots and said, “I will say this notion that somehow the violence at the Capitol on January 6th was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources and agents is ludicrous and is a disservice to our brave, hardworking, dedicated men and women.” Wray repeated this assertion in a November 2023 testimony before the House, saying: “If you’re asking whether the violence at the Capitol on January 6 was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources and/or agents…the answer is an emphatic no.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/29/trump-signals-former-fbi-director-christopher-wray-is-being-probed-by-doj-after-comey-indictment/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Analysts spotlight a new altcoin with potential for 50x gains before the bull market concludes.
GAINS
GAINS$0.01733+3.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001166-1.10%
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 13:00
Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

TLDR Canaan Inc. secured a 50,000-unit order for its Avalon A15 Pro mining rigs from a U.S.-based buyer. The sale represents Canaan’s largest order in over three years and highlights the growing demand for efficient Bitcoin mining equipment. Canaan’s stock surged by 26% following the announcement, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s future. The [...] The post Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26% appeared first on Blockonomi.
WorldAssets
INC$0.6404+10.03%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1765+4.25%
Propy
PRO$0.5239+7.86%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/10/03 05:12
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104,588.26+2.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005025-6.59%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,394.01
$104,394.01$104,394.01

+0.61%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,576.48
$3,576.48$3,576.48

+1.72%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.93
$164.93$164.93

+1.47%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3337
$2.3337$2.3337

+0.76%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17967
$0.17967$0.17967

+0.89%