Former FBI Director Christopher Wray Is Likely Being Probed By DOJ, Trump Signals

President Donald Trump on Sunday night suggested the Justice Department may be investigating former FBI Director Christopher Wray, just days after his predecessor and another Trump foe, James Comey, was indicted in Federal Court in Virginia for allegedly lying in a Congressional testimony.
President Donald Trump claimed Christopher Wray “did a terrible job” during his stint as the FBI Director.
In a phone interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump claimed Wray “did a terrible job and we just found out about it.”
Trump said it is “very inappropriate…what he did” and a lot of his service as the FBI head was “very inappropriate.”
The president then said, “Don’t forget, we just found out about all of these FBI agents being there,” appearing to allude to an unsubstantiated claim about hundreds of plainclothes FBI agents being present at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots.
When asked if the DOJ should investigate Wray, Trump said he would “certainly imagine” that would happen, adding “would think they are doing that.”
Wray has not yet publicly commented on Trump’s allegations.
What Has Trump Said About The Fbi And The January 6 Riots?
In a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump boosted the unsubstantiated claims about FBI officers secretly embedding themselves into the crowd of rioters during the January 6 attack on the Capitol. “It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax,” Trump wrote. The president then claimed, without evidence, that these agents were “probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as ‘Law Enforcement Officials.’” The post mentioned the former FBI director by name, saying, “This is different from what Director Christopher Wray stated, over and over again,” and added: “Christopher Wray, the then Director of the FBI, has some major explaining to do. That’s two in a row, Comey and Wray, who got caught LYING, with our Great Country at stake.”
What Has Wray Said About The Fbi’s Actions During The January 6 Riots?
While testifying before the House Judiciary Committee in July 2023, Wray was asked about FBI agents being involved in the riots and said, “I will say this notion that somehow the violence at the Capitol on January 6th was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources and agents is ludicrous and is a disservice to our brave, hardworking, dedicated men and women.” Wray repeated this assertion in a November 2023 testimony before the House, saying: “If you’re asking whether the violence at the Capitol on January 6 was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources and/or agents…the answer is an emphatic no.”
