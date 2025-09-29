The post Former FBI Director Christopher Wray Is Likely Being Probed By DOJ, Trump Signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Sunday night suggested the Justice Department may be investigating former FBI Director Christopher Wray, just days after his predecessor and another Trump foe, James Comey, was indicted in Federal Court in Virginia for allegedly lying in a Congressional testimony. President Donald Trump claimed Christopher Wray “did a terrible job” during his stint as the FBI Director. Getty Images Key Facts In a phone interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump claimed Wray “did a terrible job and we just found out about it.” Trump said it is “very inappropriate…what he did” and a lot of his service as the FBI head was “very inappropriate.” The president then said, “Don’t forget, we just found out about all of these FBI agents being there,” appearing to allude to an unsubstantiated claim about hundreds of plainclothes FBI agents being present at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots. When asked if the DOJ should investigate Wray, Trump said he would “certainly imagine” that would happen, adding “would think they are doing that.” Wray has not yet publicly commented on Trump’s allegations. What Has Trump Said About The Fbi And The January 6 Riots? In a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump boosted the unsubstantiated claims about FBI officers secretly embedding themselves into the crowd of rioters during the January 6 attack on the Capitol. “It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax,” Trump wrote. The president then claimed, without evidence, that these agents were “probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as ‘Law Enforcement Officials.’” The post mentioned the former FBI director by name, saying, “This is different… The post Former FBI Director Christopher Wray Is Likely Being Probed By DOJ, Trump Signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Sunday night suggested the Justice Department may be investigating former FBI Director Christopher Wray, just days after his predecessor and another Trump foe, James Comey, was indicted in Federal Court in Virginia for allegedly lying in a Congressional testimony. President Donald Trump claimed Christopher Wray “did a terrible job” during his stint as the FBI Director. Getty Images Key Facts In a phone interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump claimed Wray “did a terrible job and we just found out about it.” Trump said it is “very inappropriate…what he did” and a lot of his service as the FBI head was “very inappropriate.” The president then said, “Don’t forget, we just found out about all of these FBI agents being there,” appearing to allude to an unsubstantiated claim about hundreds of plainclothes FBI agents being present at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots. When asked if the DOJ should investigate Wray, Trump said he would “certainly imagine” that would happen, adding “would think they are doing that.” Wray has not yet publicly commented on Trump’s allegations. What Has Trump Said About The Fbi And The January 6 Riots? In a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump boosted the unsubstantiated claims about FBI officers secretly embedding themselves into the crowd of rioters during the January 6 attack on the Capitol. “It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax,” Trump wrote. The president then claimed, without evidence, that these agents were “probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as ‘Law Enforcement Officials.’” The post mentioned the former FBI director by name, saying, “This is different…