Forex Expo 2025 Redefines the Trading Landscape

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 1st, 2025, FinanceWire

The Middle East’s largest forex and fintech event convenes the world’s most influential voices in trading, fintech, and digital assets.

With the countdown on, Forex Expo Dubai 2025 will open its doors next week on 6–7 October at Dubai World Trade Centre. The two-day event promises to be the Middle East’s largest and most dynamic gathering for the forex, fintech, and online trading community, bringing together more than 30,000 attendees, 250+ exhibitors, and 150+ global speakers.

A Benchmark for the Industry

Over the years, Forex Expo Dubai has evolved into more than a marketplace — it has become a benchmark for excellence in trading, investment, and fintech. By bringing together brokers, investors, affiliates, IBs, fintech pioneers, and payment solution providers from 60+ countries, the Expo offers an unmatched platform for knowledge exchange, deal-making, and shaping the future of trading.

Global Exhibitors & Cutting-Edge Solutions

At the heart of Forex Expo Dubai 2025 is its exhibition floor, showcasing 250+ international forex, fintech, and investment brands. Attendees will gain access to the latest technologies and solutions spanning the entire trading spectrum, including:

Forex, stocks, ETFs, indices, and commodities

Advanced liquidity aggregation tools for seamless execution

Multi-asset trading platforms built for speed and efficiency

RegTech and compliance systems to meet evolving regulations

AI-based investing platforms and analytics for smarter decision-making

for smarter decision-making Digital asset innovations bridging traditional finance.

Confirmed exhibitors include ADSS, Alpari, CFI Financial Group, CXM, Eightcap, Equiti, Exness, FP Markets, IC Markets, Ingot, JustMarkets, Landmark Markets, Traze, VT Markets, Valetax, Vantage, xChief, XM, amongst many more.

Dedicated B2B Zone & GCC Majlis

The B2B Zone will once again serve as a dedicated area designed for companies catering to institutional clients, brokers, fintech partners, and solution providers. It will host:

Regulatory service providers

Technology providers

Payment solution specialists

Liquidity providers

Media and marketing firms

The Expo will also feature the GCC Majlis, a distinctive forum bridging global financial expertise with the Gulf’s growing market opportunities — giving participants access to unique regional insights in a global context.

Thought Leadership at the Conference

Running in parallel to the exhibition, the conference program will feature 150+ leading voices in forex, fintech, and digital assets. Experts will address the most pressing issues shaping global markets, with agenda highlights such as:

AI and automation in trading – redefining execution, risk modeling, and client engagement

– redefining execution, risk modeling, and client engagement Evolving regulatory frameworks – compliance insights from across MENA and beyond

– compliance insights from across MENA and beyond Risk management and volatility – strategies for navigating shocks, geopolitical shifts, and liquidity challenges

– strategies for navigating shocks, geopolitical shifts, and liquidity challenges Trader education and psychology – practical sessions on building discipline and sustainable strategies

– practical sessions on building discipline and sustainable strategies Fintech disruption and digital assets – exploring payments, and the fusion of traditional and digital finance

Notable speakers include Kathy Lien (BKTraders), Boris Schlossberg (BKForex), Aaron Hill (FP Markets), Elias Chkeira (XS.com), and Abdallah Al Balushi (XM Global).

Experiences, Features & Rewards

Beyond business and insights, Forex Expo Dubai 2025 will deliver engaging features and networking experiences, including the replica of the iconic New York Bull, the Women in Forex program celebrating leadership in the industry, a dedicated Gaming Zone for attendees to recharge, and an Awards Ceremony recognizing excellence in forex and fintech.

Adding to the excitement, the official raffle draw will give registered attendees the chance to win a brand-new Jetour X70 FL SUV and multiple cash prizes. The draw will take place on October 7 at 5:00 PM in the Main Conference Hall, ensuring a rewarding conclusion to the two-day event.

Forex Expo Dubai 2025 is more than an event — it is where global markets meet, partnerships form, and the future of trading is defined. The two-day experience opens next week in Dubai, and the world’s financial industry will be watching.

Registration Details

Industry professionals interested in attending Forex Expo Dubai 2025 can still register to be part of the event. Registration is free and available online. Interested parties may register here: https://shorturl.at/xCdv8

About Forex Expo Dubai

Forex Expo Dubai is the region’s leading event for traders, brokers, fintech innovators, and financial institutions. Organised by HQ MENA, the expo is held annually at the Dubai World Trade Centre and brings together the global forex and trading community for two days of high-impact networking, product showcases, and expert-led conference sessions.

About HQ MENA

HQ MENA is a leading event organiser based in the UAE, focused on delivering world-class exhibitions and conferences across fintech, finance, and online trading. Its mission is to connect global companies with high-intent audiences through content-rich, high-energy event experiences that drive real results.

Niyaz Mohamed

HQ Mena

[email protected]

