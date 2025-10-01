Foresight Ventures Launches $50 Million Stablecoin Fund

Foresight Ventures launches $50M stablecoin fund targeting mainstream finance adoption

Fund will back issuance, payments, and FX to expand stablecoin infrastructure

Stablecoin adoption in traditional finance seen as next phase of crypto growth

Foresight Ventures has launched a $50 million stablecoin fund, positioning itself as one of the first venture firms to focus capital exclusively on stablecoin infrastructure. The fund targets the full stablecoin value chain; from issuance to payments, in a bid to push stablecoin adoption in traditional finance beyond the crypto-native crowd.

Stablecoin Adoption in Traditional Finance Gains Momentum

Stablecoins are no longer just liquidity tools for traders. For banks, corporates, and fintech firms, they represent a new settlement layer – faster than SWIFT, cheaper than card rails, and programmable for compliance.

Foresight Ventures says this fund is designed to move stablecoins from the edges of crypto into the core of regulated finance, embedding them in payments, cross-border trade, and corporate treasury flows.

$50 Million Stablecoin Fund to Target Infrastructure Gaps

Alice Li, the Head of North America at Foresight Ventures, stated that the new fund will deploy capital across multiple layers of the stablecoin economy. This includes issuance, exchange, and regulatory-compliant on- and off-ramps, as well as payment-focused blockchains. Investment will also extend to applications where stablecoins intersect with real-world assets, artificial intelligence, and on-chain foreign exchange.

Merchant acquiring solutions are also part of the strategy, pointing out the effort to strengthen connectivity between digital assets and traditional finance. By targeting both upstream and downstream players in the sector, the fund aims to accelerate the adoption of stablecoins within regulated and scalable frameworks.

Related: Stablecoin Market Hits Record $228 Billion as Global Banks and Corporations Pile In

Foresight Ventures Stablecoin Investments Since 2023

Foresight Ventures has prioritized stablecoin infrastructure since 2023. During this period, it backed projects such as Ethena, Noble, Codex, Agora, and WSPN. These investments reflected the firm’s assessment of stablecoins as a key settlement layer for global finance rather than peripheral assets.

The organization has stated that capital allocation will be driven by research. Earlier this month, it published a report titled Stablecoin L1/L2: Defining the Next Era of Global Payments. The study profiled five blockchains with stablecoin-native architectures: Plasma, Stable, Codex, Noble, and 1Money. Each project was analyzed for technical development, strategies, and positioning in the payment network.

Stablecoin Infrastructure and the Path to Global Payments

In public remarks accompanying the fund launch, Foresight Ventures’ Managing Partner Alice Li described stablecoins as forming the “backbone of modern payments.” She noted that the initiative aims to facilitate the seamless and compliant integration of stablecoins into existing financial systems.

The company also emphasized its intent to leverage both its capital base and global media network to expand adoption. The firm positioned the fund as part of a broader strategy to align blockchain efficiency with regulatory and interoperability requirements of international commerce.