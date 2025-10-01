ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Foresight Ventures Launches $50 Million Stablecoin Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Foresight Ventures launches $50M stablecoin fund targeting mainstream finance adoption Fund will back issuance, payments, and FX to expand stablecoin infrastructure Stablecoin adoption in traditional finance seen as next phase of crypto growth Foresight Ventures has launched a $50 million stablecoin fund, positioning itself as one of the first venture firms to focus capital exclusively on stablecoin infrastructure. The fund targets the full stablecoin value chain; from issuance to payments, in a bid to push stablecoin adoption in traditional finance beyond the crypto-native crowd. Stablecoin Adoption in Traditional Finance Gains Momentum Stablecoins are no longer just liquidity tools for traders. For banks, corporates, and fintech firms, they represent a new settlement layer – faster than SWIFT, cheaper than card rails, and programmable for compliance.  Foresight Ventures says this fund is designed to move stablecoins from the edges of crypto into the core of regulated finance, embedding them in payments, cross-border trade, and corporate treasury flows. $50 Million Stablecoin Fund to Target Infrastructure Gaps Alice Li, the Head of North America at Foresight Ventures, stated that the new fund will deploy capital across multiple layers of the stablecoin economy. This includes issuance, exchange, and regulatory-compliant on- and off-ramps, as well as payment-focused blockchains. Investment will also extend to applications where stablecoins intersect with real-world assets, artificial intelligence, and on-chain foreign exchange. Merchant acquiring solutions are also part of the strategy, pointing out the effort to strengthen connectivity between digital assets and traditional finance. By targeting both upstream and downstream players in the sector, the fund aims to accelerate the adoption of stablecoins within regulated and scalable frameworks. Related: Stablecoin Market Hits Record $228 Billion as Global Banks and Corporations Pile In Foresight Ventures Stablecoin Investments Since 2023 Foresight Ventures has prioritized stablecoin infrastructure since 2023. During this period, it backed projects… The post Foresight Ventures Launches $50 Million Stablecoin Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Foresight Ventures launches $50M stablecoin fund targeting mainstream finance adoption Fund will back issuance, payments, and FX to expand stablecoin infrastructure Stablecoin adoption in traditional finance seen as next phase of crypto growth Foresight Ventures has launched a $50 million stablecoin fund, positioning itself as one of the first venture firms to focus capital exclusively on stablecoin infrastructure. The fund targets the full stablecoin value chain; from issuance to payments, in a bid to push stablecoin adoption in traditional finance beyond the crypto-native crowd. Stablecoin Adoption in Traditional Finance Gains Momentum Stablecoins are no longer just liquidity tools for traders. For banks, corporates, and fintech firms, they represent a new settlement layer – faster than SWIFT, cheaper than card rails, and programmable for compliance.  Foresight Ventures says this fund is designed to move stablecoins from the edges of crypto into the core of regulated finance, embedding them in payments, cross-border trade, and corporate treasury flows. $50 Million Stablecoin Fund to Target Infrastructure Gaps Alice Li, the Head of North America at Foresight Ventures, stated that the new fund will deploy capital across multiple layers of the stablecoin economy. This includes issuance, exchange, and regulatory-compliant on- and off-ramps, as well as payment-focused blockchains. Investment will also extend to applications where stablecoins intersect with real-world assets, artificial intelligence, and on-chain foreign exchange. Merchant acquiring solutions are also part of the strategy, pointing out the effort to strengthen connectivity between digital assets and traditional finance. By targeting both upstream and downstream players in the sector, the fund aims to accelerate the adoption of stablecoins within regulated and scalable frameworks. Related: Stablecoin Market Hits Record $228 Billion as Global Banks and Corporations Pile In Foresight Ventures Stablecoin Investments Since 2023 Foresight Ventures has prioritized stablecoin infrastructure since 2023. During this period, it backed projects…

Foresight Ventures Launches $50 Million Stablecoin Fund

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 22:36
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
COM
COM$0.006286+1.37%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003382+4.83%
CreatorBid
BID$0.0517+0.36%
EPNS
PUSH$0.01529+4.94%
  • Foresight Ventures launches $50M stablecoin fund targeting mainstream finance adoption
  • Fund will back issuance, payments, and FX to expand stablecoin infrastructure
  • Stablecoin adoption in traditional finance seen as next phase of crypto growth

Foresight Ventures has launched a $50 million stablecoin fund, positioning itself as one of the first venture firms to focus capital exclusively on stablecoin infrastructure. The fund targets the full stablecoin value chain; from issuance to payments, in a bid to push stablecoin adoption in traditional finance beyond the crypto-native crowd.

Stablecoin Adoption in Traditional Finance Gains Momentum

Stablecoins are no longer just liquidity tools for traders. For banks, corporates, and fintech firms, they represent a new settlement layer – faster than SWIFT, cheaper than card rails, and programmable for compliance. 

Foresight Ventures says this fund is designed to move stablecoins from the edges of crypto into the core of regulated finance, embedding them in payments, cross-border trade, and corporate treasury flows.

$50 Million Stablecoin Fund to Target Infrastructure Gaps

Alice Li, the Head of North America at Foresight Ventures, stated that the new fund will deploy capital across multiple layers of the stablecoin economy. This includes issuance, exchange, and regulatory-compliant on- and off-ramps, as well as payment-focused blockchains. Investment will also extend to applications where stablecoins intersect with real-world assets, artificial intelligence, and on-chain foreign exchange.

Merchant acquiring solutions are also part of the strategy, pointing out the effort to strengthen connectivity between digital assets and traditional finance. By targeting both upstream and downstream players in the sector, the fund aims to accelerate the adoption of stablecoins within regulated and scalable frameworks.

Related: Stablecoin Market Hits Record $228 Billion as Global Banks and Corporations Pile In

Foresight Ventures Stablecoin Investments Since 2023

Foresight Ventures has prioritized stablecoin infrastructure since 2023. During this period, it backed projects such as Ethena, Noble, Codex, Agora, and WSPN. These investments reflected the firm’s assessment of stablecoins as a key settlement layer for global finance rather than peripheral assets.

The organization has stated that capital allocation will be driven by research. Earlier this month, it published a report titled Stablecoin L1/L2: Defining the Next Era of Global Payments. The study profiled five blockchains with stablecoin-native architectures: Plasma, Stable, Codex, Noble, and 1Money. Each project was analyzed for technical development, strategies, and positioning in the payment network.

Stablecoin Infrastructure and the Path to Global Payments

In public remarks accompanying the fund launch, Foresight Ventures’ Managing Partner Alice Li described stablecoins as forming the “backbone of modern payments.” She noted that the initiative aims to facilitate the seamless and compliant integration of stablecoins into existing financial systems.

The company also emphasized its intent to leverage both its capital base and global media network to expand adoption. The firm positioned the fund as part of a broader strategy to align blockchain efficiency with regulatory and interoperability requirements of international commerce.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/foresight-ventures-launches-50-million-stablecoin-fund/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.865--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007262+4.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005065-5.50%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MANTRA
OM$0.09891+1.83%
OP
OP$0.4317+3.25%
Elk Finance
ELK$0.0238+1.49%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,573.82
$104,573.82$104,573.82

+0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,579.54
$3,579.54$3,579.54

+1.81%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.76
$165.76$165.76

+1.98%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3422
$2.3422$2.3422

+1.13%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17972
$0.17972$0.17972

+0.92%