The post Football Horror Thriller 'HIM' Coming To Streaming This Week, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Horned Fanatic (Maurice Greene) and Cam (Tyriq Withers) in HIM Universal Pictures HIM, producer Jordan Peele's football-themed horror thriller starring Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers, is reportedly coming to digital streaming this week. Rated R, HIM opened in theaters on Sept. 19. The official summary for the film reads, "HIM stars former college wide receiver Withers (I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football's annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma. ForbesWhen Is Dog-Led Horror Movie 'Good Boy' Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers "Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah's isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox). But as Cam's training accelerates, Isaiah's charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for." HIM is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Oct. 7, according to When to Stream. While the streaming tracker is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, When to Stream noted that the digital release date for HIM has not been announced or confirmed by the film's studio, Universal Pictures, and it is subject to change. Forbes'The Long Walk' Gets Streaming Date, Report SaysBy Tim Lammers When HIM arrives on PVOD, it will be available on a variety of digital platforms, including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Prime Video currently has HIM listed for pre-order for $24.99, which is also the…

Football Horror Thriller ‘HIM’ Coming To Streaming This Week, Report Says

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 04:53
Horned Fanatic (Maurice Greene) and Cam (Tyriq Withers) in HIM

Universal Pictures

HIM, producer Jordan Peele’s football-themed horror thriller starring Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers, is reportedly coming to digital streaming this week.

Rated R, HIM opened in theaters on Sept. 19. The official summary for the film reads, “HIM stars former college wide receiver Withers (I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football’s annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma.

“Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah’s isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox). But as Cam’s training accelerates, Isaiah’s charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.”

HIM is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Oct. 7, according to When to Stream. While the streaming tracker is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, When to Stream noted that the digital release date for HIM has not been announced or confirmed by the film’s studio, Universal Pictures, and it is subject to change.

When HIM arrives on PVOD, it will be available on a variety of digital platforms, including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Prime Video currently has HIM listed for pre-order for $24.99, which is also the film’s purchase price. Since new digital rental prices are typically $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect the film to be available to rent for $19.99 for a 48-hour period.

Disclaimer: The trailer for “HIM” below includes violent images.

How Did Audiences And Critics Receive ‘HIM’?

HIM to date has made $23.4 million domestically and $1.7 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $25.1 million. The film had a production budget of $27 million before prints and advertising costs, according to The Numbers.

HIM received a 31% “rotten” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 194 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus for the film reads, “Fumbling the ball well before the red zone, HIM has style to spare but botches its promising conceit with rookie execution.”

The horror thriller also received a 58% “rotten” score on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 1,000-plus verified user ratings. The RT audience summary for the movie reads, “Cool ideas don’t always coalesce into a powerful narrative, and while HIM charges full force with visual aplomb and bold symbolism, it ultimately falls short of a cinematic touchdown despite its intriguing social commentary.”

Directed by Justin Tipping, HIM — which also stars Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, MMA heavyweight fighter Maurice Greene, and hip-hop stars Guapdad 4000 and Tierra Whack — is expected to arrive on PVOD on Tuesday.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/10/05/football-horror-thriller-him-coming-to-streaming-this-week-report-says/

