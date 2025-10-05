ExchangeDEX+
Five Altcoins To Buy in October 2025 For Massive Gains

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 16:21
The post Five Altcoins To Buy in October 2025 For Massive Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The cryptocurrency market is steady above $4 trillion in total value, with Bitcoin around $124,000 and Ethereum near $4,600. Trading volume has returned above $200 billion daily, showing stronger activity. As large-cap coins lead the rally, attention is now shifting toward altcoins that could see increased demand in the coming weeks. Here are five altcoins currently in focus:

TAO – AI-Powered Layer 1

Tao is a layer 1 blockchain built around artificial intelligence. It launched fairly, has a limited supply, and follows a Bitcoin-like emission model. With roughly half its tokens already in circulation, Tao combines scarcity with strong long-term positioning.

Render (RENDER) – Graphics and AI Utility

Render connects GPU power with blockchain for rendering graphics and supporting AI projects. It has a large user community and strong presence in the digital creativity sector. At around a $2 billion market cap, it trades well below its 2024 peak, making its current level a key area to watch.

Aerodrome (AERO) – Liquidity Hub on Base

Aerodrome is the main decentralized exchange on Coinbase’s Base network. As activity on Base grows, Aerodrome benefits from higher liquidity and adoption. The token recently rebounded above $1 after touching lower levels in September.

SEI (SEI) – A Layer 1 at a Discount

SEI is another layer 1 project gaining attention due to recent ecosystem updates and ETF-related news. It reached a high near $1.15 but now trades closer to $0.30.. The lower price and reduced selling pressure have placed it in a strong consolidation zone.

Turbo (TURBO) – Meme Coin with Growth Room

Turbo is positioned as a newer meme token compared to larger names like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu. Its smaller market cap leaves space for bigger swings, and community support continues to expand. Listings on major exchanges are still ahead, which could add visibility.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/five-altcoins-to-buy-in-october-2025-for-massive-gains/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

