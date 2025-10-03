Fitell Corp adds 216.8M PUMP worth $1.5M to its treasury

Key Takeaways

Fitell Corp has added 216.8 million PUMP tokens (~$1.5 million) to its corporate treasury.

This move is part of Fitell’s wider strategy focused on Solana-based assets.

Fitell Corp, a Nasdaq-listed company, announced it has added 216.8 million PUMP tokens worth $1.5 million to its treasury.

The acquisition marks Fitell Corp’s continued adoption of Solana network assets for corporate treasury purposes. PUMP is the native token of Pump.fun, a Solana launchpad that generates revenue through token issuances and transaction fees.

Solana has attracted public companies across sectors to incorporate its native assets into corporate treasuries to earn yield. The blockchain network recently expanded access to yield-bearing tokenized assets, enabling seamless integration for entities seeking productive holdings.