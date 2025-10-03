ExchangeDEX+
First West Credit Union Embraces AI with Microsoft Copilot Deployment

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 21:29
Felix Pinkston
Oct 01, 2025 13:42

First West Credit Union, Canada’s third-largest credit union, implements Microsoft 365 Copilot to enhance member services and streamline operations across its organization.





In a groundbreaking move for the Canadian financial sector, First West Credit Union, based in British Columbia, has successfully integrated Microsoft 365 Copilot across its entire organization. This deployment marks the credit union as the first enterprise Canadian financial institution to utilize the AI tool, which is now available to more than 1,300 team members.

Enhancing Member Interactions

According to First West Credit Union, the implementation of Microsoft Copilot aims to enhance the quality of interactions between staff and members by streamlining processes and allowing employees to focus more on personalized service. Adi Bhatia, a branch manager at Island Savings, highlighted the efficiency brought by Copilot, noting that the AI tool allows staff to prepare for meetings more effectively, thus dedicating more time to member engagement.

CEO Launi Skinner emphasized the role of technology in fostering authentic relationships based on trust. She stated, “Having faster access to better data and stored member information elevates our team’s ability to provide tailored financial advice that’s truly impactful.”

Implementation and Cultural Shift

The adoption of Copilot was a swift process. Initially demonstrated to the leadership team, the tool quickly piqued interest, leading to a pilot phase with 200 to 300 licenses distributed to early adopters. These users provided feedback and helped tailor the AI to fit First West’s needs, particularly in managing unstructured data.

Darrell Jaggers, Chief Transformation Officer, noted that Copilot has transformed information retrieval, making it both findable and actionable. This change allows advisors to move confidently and maintain focus on member service.

Operational Benefits and Future Prospects

One of the significant operational benefits observed was in mortgage renewal processes. Paul Brodeur, Chief Operating Officer, explained that the AI has reduced the time required for these tasks by enabling quick access to necessary documents and procedures. This efficiency not only saves time for individual advisors but also reduces the need for peer consultations, thus optimizing overall productivity.

As First West continues to integrate AI into its operations, the credit union anticipates further enhancements in service delivery and member engagement, setting a precedent for other financial institutions in Canada.

For more detailed insights, visit the [source name](https://news.microsoft.com/source/canada/features/ai/first-west-credit-union-copilot-deployment/).

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/first-west-credit-union-embraces-ai-microsoft-copilot-deployment

