Floki has achieved a major milestone by introducing the first FLOKI Exchange Traded Product (ETP) in Europe. The post First FLOKI ETP Goes Live in Europe appeared first on Coinspeaker.

First FLOKI ETP Goes Live in Europe

Di: Coinspeaker
2025/10/03 21:23
Europe has welcomed the first Floki FLOKI $0.000087 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $844.23 M Vol. 24h: $87.32 M Exchange Traded Product (ETP) in the market. Though Floki is a BNB Chain meme token, the latest product is for an asset other than BNB. It is dubbed Valour Floki SEK ETP and is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden.

FLOKI SEK ETP for Institutional and Retail Investors

FLOKI has become the only BNB Chain project to secure an ETP listing in Europe besides BNB itself. It went live in the region recently, marking a major milestone for the crypto project. Valour FLOKI SEK was introduced by Valour, a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, and listed on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market.

It is specifically designed for institutional and retail investors seeking regulated exposure to FLOKI. With the ETP, they can now track the price performance of FLOKI without a direct exposure to the risks associated with digital asset investments. Participants are offered a level of security and compliance as much as they get within the Traditional Finance (TradFi) ecosystem.

Hence, it is an obvious bridge between the fast-moving crypto/blockchain world and regulated financial markets. The listing is quite significant, considering that meme tokens have consistently had a hard time entering regulated finance. Financial policymakers and investors are still cautious of their speculative nature, noting that meme tokens are risky investment vehicles.

Floki has brought a new perspective to this school of thought with the introduction of SEK ETP. Moreover, it is a demonstration of growing institutional interest in the token as well as the broader crypto space. Analysts are hoping that Floki’s presence in regulated markets could bring about its wider adoption.

Here Comes the BNB Season

Coincidentally, the ETP listing is coming at a time that the community calls “BNB season.” This is a period of heightened activity and adoption for BNB Chain projects.

In light of this increased adoption, the BNB price has surpassed $1,000, taking investors by surprise. According to CoinMarketCap data, it is currently trading at $1,105.61, with a 5.34% increase in 24 hours. Just about a few weeks ago, BNB was struggling to hold above $800.

The post First FLOKI ETP Goes Live in Europe appeared first on Coinspeaker.

