ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
Raoul Pal, macro strategist and former Goldman Sachs executive, believes the cycle driving Bitcoin has shifted – and that the […] The post Ex-Goldman Sachs Exec Sees Another Bitcoin Bull Market Arriving Later Than Expected appeared first on Coindoo.Raoul Pal, macro strategist and former Goldman Sachs executive, believes the cycle driving Bitcoin has shifted – and that the […] The post Ex-Goldman Sachs Exec Sees Another Bitcoin Bull Market Arriving Later Than Expected appeared first on Coindoo.

Ex-Goldman Sachs Exec Sees Another Bitcoin Bull Market Arriving Later Than Expected

Di: Coindoo
2025/09/29 12:01
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001166-1.10%
Palio
PAL$0.005037+0.53%

Raoul Pal, macro strategist and former Goldman Sachs executive, believes the cycle driving Bitcoin has shifted – and that the next market peak won’t appear until mid-2026.

Pal challenges the idea that halvings dictate Bitcoin’s trajectory. Instead, he argues the cryptocurrency is tethered to the global business cycle, with the U.S. Institute for Supply Management (ISM) index acting as a guide.

The ISM has lingered below the 50 mark for much of the past three years, signaling economic contraction. That unusually long slump, Pal says, has weighed heavily on risk assets, including Bitcoin.

Another factor he highlights is U.S. debt policy. When Treasury maturities were extended from four years to five between 2021 and 2022, the entire rhythm of the business cycle was pushed back. According to Pal, that structural change explains why the familiar four-year pattern has effectively morphed into a five-year one.

READ MORE:

Ripple News: XRP Ledger Positioned to Rival Ethereum in RWA Market

Bitcoin has mirrored this delay. Despite occasional bursts of momentum, Pal notes the global economy has not yet entered a true expansionary phase, and the crypto market is reflecting that reality. His forecast now points to the second quarter of 2026 as the likeliest window for the next explosive rally.

The takeaway? For Pal, Bitcoin remains cyclical – but the clock has been reset. Patience, rather than expectation of an imminent 2025 bull run, may be the key for investors this time around.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Ex-Goldman Sachs Exec Sees Another Bitcoin Bull Market Arriving Later Than Expected appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Analysts spotlight a new altcoin with potential for 50x gains before the bull market concludes.
GAINS
GAINS$0.01733+3.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001166-1.10%
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 13:00
Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

TLDR Canaan Inc. secured a 50,000-unit order for its Avalon A15 Pro mining rigs from a U.S.-based buyer. The sale represents Canaan’s largest order in over three years and highlights the growing demand for efficient Bitcoin mining equipment. Canaan’s stock surged by 26% following the announcement, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s future. The [...] The post Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26% appeared first on Blockonomi.
WorldAssets
INC$0.6404+10.03%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1765+4.25%
Propy
PRO$0.5239+7.86%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/10/03 05:12
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104,588.26+2.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005025-6.59%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,411.27
$104,411.27$104,411.27

+0.62%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,577.69
$3,577.69$3,577.69

+1.76%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.92
$164.92$164.92

+1.47%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3338
$2.3338$2.3338

+0.76%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17968
$0.17968$0.17968

+0.89%