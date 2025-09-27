ExchangeDEX+
Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

Di: Blockonomi
2025/09/27 06:59
TLDR

  • AlphaTON Capital has rebranded from a biotech company to a digital asset treasury.
  • The company has completed a $30 million purchase of Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network.
  • AlphaTON plans to grow its Toncoin holdings to $100 million by the end of 2025.
  • The company secured $71 million in a recent financing round, which included a private placement of $36.2 million.
  • AlphaTON aims to generate yield revenue through blockchain validation and staking rewards.

AlphaTON Capital, previously a biotech company, has transitioned into the world of digital assets. The firm announced its first major acquisition, purchasing $30 million in Toncoin. This move is part of its strategy to build a digital asset treasury (DAT) focused on Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network.

The company aims to accumulate $100 million in Toncoin by 2025. This shift represents a strategic pivot from its biotech roots. AlphaTON now plans to engage with Telegram’s expanding ecosystem, with over a billion active users.

AlphaTON’s $30 Million Toncoin Purchase

AlphaTON Capital has acquired $30 million worth of Toncoin in its first major purchase. This move positions AlphaTON as one of the largest holders of Toncoin, signaling its strong commitment to the cryptocurrency. The firm intends to continue building its Toncoin reserve as part of a broader strategy to support Telegram’s ecosystem.

CEO Brittany Kaiser expressed her confidence in the transition.

The company’s leadership aims to establish AlphaTON as a premier digital asset treasury firm.

The Toncoin acquisition aligns with AlphaTON’s broader goal of offering access to Telegram’s vast user base. By building this treasury, AlphaTON intends to foster greater market engagement. The company’s leadership expects to use blockchain validation and staking rewards to generate ongoing yield revenue.

AlphaTON Secures $71M Financing for Digital Asset Strategy

Toncoin’s growing importance as a digital asset has made it a key part of AlphaTON’s new business model. As the firm transitions into digital assets, it will focus on acquiring more Toncoin and backing projects within Telegram’s mini-app and DeFi ecosystems. AlphaTON sees significant potential in Toncoin, especially with its ties to Telegram.

The purchase of Toncoin fits into a broader market strategy. AlphaTON follows a model similar to Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Both firms aim to acquire substantial holdings in a cryptocurrency with a growing user base.

Toncoin’s market performance remains solid despite recent fluctuations. While the coin reached an all-time high of $8.25, it now trades at $2.75. Toncoin still boasts a market cap of $6.99 billion, underlining its significant role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

AlphaTON secured significant financial backing through a $71 million financing round in early September. This included a private placement of 6.32 million shares, raising $36.2 million. Additionally, AlphaTON secured a $35 million loan facility with BitGo Prime.

The post Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.

