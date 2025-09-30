Europe’s Validator Giant BTCS Secures $100M to Power Staking, DeFi, and Treasury Diversification

BTCS follows an Active Treasury Strategy with a diversified portfolio of 60% BTC, 30% ZIG, and 10% CORE, deploying funds into staking, DeFi, and validator operations.

It distinguishes itself as the first publicly traded blockchain infrastructure firm, operating validator nodes and staking services to generate recurring revenue.

BTCS, the largest European Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO), announced on Tuesday plans to raise an additional $100 million through a Series G funding round.

The announcement comes shortly after the close of its Series F funding round. This underscores strong investor confidence in the company’s institutional-scale digital asset treasury model.

BTCS Treasur Diversification and Strategy By Leveraging ZIG Chain

Proceeds from the Series G raise will be allocated toward expanding BTCS’ diversified treasury approach, which currently consists of 60% Bitcoin (BTC), 30% ZIG, and 10% CORE. Unlike most public companies that adopt a passive “buy-and-hold” strategy, BTCS operates an Active Treasury Model, deploying funds into staking, DeFi, and validator operations, as reported earlier.

By leveraging ecosystems such as ZIGChain and CORE DAO, BTCS aims to produce operational revenue without relying on BTC leverage. The company is also assessing additional ecosystems for validator participation, enhancing both diversification and yield generation.

ZIGChain is a Layer 1 blockchain built to expand financial inclusion, offering equal access to investment opportunities regardless of income, technical expertise, or location. The network allows developers and institutions to launch scalable, compliant protocols for profit-sharing, fund tokenization, and real-world asset management.

Speaking on the development, Abdul Rafay Gadit, Co-founder of ZIGChain and member of BTCS’s Supervisory Board, said:

Focusing on Infrastructure and Yield Generation

BTCS distinguishes itself by operating core blockchain infrastructure, including validator nodes and staking-as-a-service. This approach allows the company to earn rewards and fees while contributing to the security and stability of blockchain networks.

By integrating direct exposure to top digital assets with revenue from infrastructure operations, BTCS aims to deliver sustainable shareholder value, even during flat market cycles. “This next phase builds on the momentum of our Series F and underscores our conviction that the future of digital asset treasuries lies in productive deployment, not passive storage,” said Marlena Lipińska, CEO of BTCS S.A.

The European Digital Asset Treasury company BTCS is the first publicly traded company dedicated solely to blockchain infrastructure, giving investors direct exposure to the growth of decentralized markets. Its core operations center on running validator nodes and providing staking services, generating revenue while actively supporting and securing blockchain networks.

]]>