Ethereum Usage Skyrockets With Unprecedented Daily Transaction Growth Amid Market Fluctuations

Even though Ethereum’s price is currently experiencing a bearish move, the leading altcoin is still holding strongly above the $4,100 level. In the midst of this fluctuating price action, on-chain activities on the ETH network are sharply booming, as evidenced by a notable surge in transactions.

Sharp Boom In Ethereum Daily Transactions

The price of Ethereum is building underlying strength for a possible upward move, as well as the network’s performance. In the past few days, the network has experienced a powerful resurgence, with daily transactions reaching levels not seen in many years.

Darkfost, a market expert and author, reported that this sharp uptick in on-chain activity, underscoring a resurgence of investor interest, increased demand for decentralized apps, and a wider blockchain use across industries. It also indicates a growing sense of confidence in the ecosystem’s long-term scalability and value.

According to the expert, ETH is booming, and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is now growing rapidly, with the network naturally finding itself at the hub of this ecosystem. As a result, the number of transactions on the network is surging and has recently broken out of a four-year range.

It is worth noting that Ethereum’s daily transactions during the previous four years have been roughly between 900,000 and 1.2 million, using a 14-day SMA to reduce noise. When ETH experienced a significant amount of FUD during the most recent downturn in late March, the daily average was already around 1.2 million transactions.

Interestingly, this level was much higher than the number observed in January 2023, when the network barely reached 1 million transfers per day. However, the daily transaction count is hitting between 1.6 million and 1.7 million, marking the highest levels ever recorded on the Ethereum network.

Darkfost noted that Ethereum’s rise in transactions has a real correlation with its price. In the meantime, the expert points to the importance of monitoring this data because this is where the truth lies, which has benefited those who utilized the data.

ETH Funding Rates On A Downward Trend

Lately, investors’ sentiment appears to have flipped bearish as Funding Rates move into a negative territory. This shift in sentiment coincides with ETH prepping up for a rally, signaling cooling momentum among leveraged traders and raising questions about the current uptrend.

Crypto Summon revealed that Ethereum’s financing rates stayed negative throughout last week, which is similar to previous occasions. However, the market expert claims that the downward trend has stopped, and an ascending trend is emerging.

This development hints at a potential bottom in ETH’s price action. According to the expert, it is common for bottoms to coincide with times when investors are frightened and either wager on additional declines or pay premiums to protect themselves.

Current data from CoinMarketCap shows that ETH’s price has pulled back to $4,127, indicating a nearly 2% decrease in the last 24 hours. While its price has slightly dropped, its trading volume is also experiencing a bearish move, falling by more than 8% in the past day.