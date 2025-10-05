Ethereum Supply Concentration in Corporate and ETF Holdings

Key Points: Ethereum treasury holdings by corporates and ETFs reach 10% of total supply.

Institutional demand increases Ethereum market price sensitivity.

Corporate treasuries leverage ETH for staking and DeFi strategies.

As of October 2025, Ethereum’s corporate treasuries and spot ETFs collectively hold 10.11% of its total supply, signaling a significant shift in institutional adoption and market dynamics.

This accumulation highlights evolving treasury strategies and market volatility, reminiscent of Bitcoin’s earlier corporate adoption trends, with immediate impacts on liquidity and price sensitivity.

Market Context and Price Analysis

Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,541.23, achieving a market cap of $548.14 billion. Representing 12.99% market dominance, its trading volume stands at $26.74 billion, declining 44.85%. Price gains over 90 days reflect a 76.16% increase, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

The Coincu research team identifies potential treasury adoption outcomes with Ethereum’s increased market role. Key highlights include on-chain growth and innovations bolstering DeFi integrations, setting new standards amid expanding market treasury practices.

Government and institutional responses highlight Ethereum’s emerging role in corporate treasuries. Regulatory filings from Coinbase detail a long-term commitment to ETH strategies, while industry stakeholders note the expanded interest in cryptocurrencies within regulated markets.

Market Context and Price Analysis

Did you know? Ethereum’s current concentration among corporate treasuries illustrates a market shift akin to Bitcoin’s past cycle, echoing institutional legitimization and liquidity impacts observed during 2020–2023.

Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,541.23, achieving a market cap of $548.14 billion. Representing 12.99% market dominance, its trading volume stands at $26.74 billion, declining 44.85%. Price gains over 90 days reflect a 76.16% increase, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:24 UTC on October 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team identifies potential treasury adoption outcomes with Ethereum’s increased market role. Key highlights include on-chain growth and innovations bolstering DeFi integrations, setting new standards amid expanding market treasury practices.