Ethereum Fusaka upgrade successfully deployed on Holesky testnet, mainnet launch imminent

Di: PANews
2025/10/01 23:39
PANews reported on October 1 that according to CoinDesk, Ethereum's next hard fork upgrade "Fusaka" was successfully deployed and finalized on the Holesky test network earlier today, marking its first key step towards the launch of the mainnet.

The Fusaka upgrade aims to reduce the cost of operating on Ethereum, particularly benefiting institutional users and Layer 2 networks. One of the key features it introduces is PeerDAS, which will help reduce costs for L2 and validators by optimizing data verification methods.

Fusaka is scheduled to conduct two more testnet runs on October 14 and October 28. After these tests are completed, Ethereum core developers will finalize the specific date for Fusaka’s mainnet launch.

