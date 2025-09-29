ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Eric Trump posted “Buy the dips!” on X as Bitcoin and Ethereum face selling pressure this week The Trump family has major crypto investments, including a $1.5 billion stake in American Bitcoin mining company Bitcoin is down over 6% to around $109,500 while Ethereum dropped 8% to $4,020 in the past week Market reactions [...] The post Eric Trump Urges Crypto Investors to “Buy the Dips” During Market Decline appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Eric Trump posted “Buy the dips!” on X as Bitcoin and Ethereum face selling pressure this week The Trump family has major crypto investments, including a $1.5 billion stake in American Bitcoin mining company Bitcoin is down over 6% to around $109,500 while Ethereum dropped 8% to $4,020 in the past week Market reactions [...] The post Eric Trump Urges Crypto Investors to “Buy the Dips” During Market Decline appeared first on CoinCentral.

Eric Trump Urges Crypto Investors to “Buy the Dips” During Market Decline

Di: Coincentral
2025/09/29 15:53
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.787+3.52%
Major
MAJOR$0.10254+3.41%
1
1$0.02485+14.35%

TLDR

  • Eric Trump posted “Buy the dips!” on X as Bitcoin and Ethereum face selling pressure this week
  • The Trump family has major crypto investments, including a $1.5 billion stake in American Bitcoin mining company
  • Bitcoin is down over 6% to around $109,500 while Ethereum dropped 8% to $4,020 in the past week
  • Market reactions were mixed, with some traders viewing it as a buy signal while analysts warn of potential volatility
  • Eric Trump has advisory roles in crypto companies like Metaplanet, raising questions about conflicts of interest

Eric Trump returned to social media this week with a direct message for cryptocurrency investors facing market pressure. His post on X simply stated “Buy the dips!” as major cryptocurrencies experienced downward movement.

The timing of Trump’s message coincided with Bitcoin trading near $109,500, representing a decline of more than 6% over seven days. Ethereum faced even steeper losses, hovering around $4,020 after dropping approximately 8% during the same period.

Bitcoin (BTC) PriceBitcoin (BTC) Price

The Trump family’s involvement in cryptocurrency extends beyond social media commentary. Eric and his brother Donald Jr. backed American Bitcoin, a mining and accumulation firm that recently debuted on Nasdaq.

Their stake in American Bitcoin grew to approximately $1.5 billion following the company’s market performance after going public. The firm operates mining operations and maintains strategic Bitcoin reserves, making Eric’s public statements carry more weight than casual market commentary.

Business Ties Raise Questions

Eric Trump also holds advisory influence at Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury company planning capital raises tied to further Bitcoin accumulation. Reports indicate he attended the company’s shareholders meeting in Tokyo in August.

These business connections have drawn scrutiny from lawmakers and watchdogs concerned about potential conflicts of interest. Critics point out that his position as the president’s son could influence market sentiment when making public investment recommendations.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has been among those questioning the influence of the president’s family members and associates on market activities. The scrutiny extends to whether public figures with crypto investments should make such direct market calls.

Market participants showed mixed reactions to Trump’s latest post. Some retail traders viewed the message as a buy signal and echoed the sentiment across social media platforms.

Historical Context and Caution

However, analysts expressed caution about following public figure endorsements in volatile crypto markets. They noted that such calls often coincide with increased short-term price swings rather than sustained recoveries.

Previous instances provide context for this skepticism. After Trump urged increased Ethereum exposure during a February dip, ETH fell approximately 35% in the following months before eventually staging a recovery.

Market veterans emphasized that fundamental factors typically drive long-term trends more than social media posts. Macro economic forces, institutional positioning, and liquidity flows generally have greater impact on sustained price movements.

Short-term traders often react to sentiment-driven messages, while long-term holders focus on underlying fundamentals. Both groups felt the impact of Trump’s latest market call.

The crypto market continues to test key support levels as investors navigate current selling pressure. Bitcoin and Ethereum remain below recent highs as traders assess whether current prices represent buying opportunities.

The post Eric Trump Urges Crypto Investors to “Buy the Dips” During Market Decline appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Analysts spotlight a new altcoin with potential for 50x gains before the bull market concludes.
GAINS
GAINS$0.01733+3.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001166-1.10%
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 13:00
Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

TLDR Canaan Inc. secured a 50,000-unit order for its Avalon A15 Pro mining rigs from a U.S.-based buyer. The sale represents Canaan’s largest order in over three years and highlights the growing demand for efficient Bitcoin mining equipment. Canaan’s stock surged by 26% following the announcement, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s future. The [...] The post Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26% appeared first on Blockonomi.
WorldAssets
INC$0.6404+10.03%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1765+4.25%
Propy
PRO$0.5239+7.86%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/10/03 05:12
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104,588.26+2.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005025-6.59%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,473.13
$104,473.13$104,473.13

+0.68%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,578.37
$3,578.37$3,578.37

+1.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.91
$164.91$164.91

+1.46%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3342
$2.3342$2.3342

+0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17972
$0.17972$0.17972

+0.92%