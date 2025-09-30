ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Solana ETF clears final hurdle—approval now seen as 100% certain. SEC overhaul speeds Solana ETF launch; approval imminent, analysts say. Solana ETF nears approval after 4th S-1 filing; launch could be days away. Bloomberg: Solana ETF greenlight inevitable after SEC rule changes. With delays removed, Solana ETF races toward market debut. The path to [...] The post Eric Balchunas Declares 100% Odds for Solana ETF Approval appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Solana ETF clears final hurdle—approval now seen as 100% certain. SEC overhaul speeds Solana ETF launch; approval imminent, analysts say. Solana ETF nears approval after 4th S-1 filing; launch could be days away. Bloomberg: Solana ETF greenlight inevitable after SEC rule changes. With delays removed, Solana ETF races toward market debut. The path to [...] The post Eric Balchunas Declares 100% Odds for Solana ETF Approval appeared first on CoinCentral.

Eric Balchunas Declares 100% Odds for Solana ETF Approval

Di: Coincentral
2025/09/30 21:52
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+2.46%
1
1$0.02625+20.68%

TLDR

  • Solana ETF clears final hurdle—approval now seen as 100% certain.
  • SEC overhaul speeds Solana ETF launch; approval imminent, analysts say.
  • Solana ETF nears approval after 4th S-1 filing; launch could be days away.
  • Bloomberg: Solana ETF greenlight inevitable after SEC rule changes.
  • With delays removed, Solana ETF races toward market debut.

The path to a Solana ETF just cleared, and approval now appears imminent. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas has declared a 100% likelihood for greenlighting. The streamlined process, led by the SEC’s updated listing framework, positions the Solana ETF as next in line for launch.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently removed the need for 19b-4 filings. This eliminates months of delays previously built into ETF review processes. As a result, Solana ETF proposals now rely solely on S-1 registrations, which are advancing rapidly.

Balchunas confirmed that the Solana ETF has already submitted its fourth S-1 amendment. This indicates the filing is in its final review phase. Industry insiders anticipate approval could arrive any day, shifting focus to market performance.

Solana ETF Moves Closer to Launch

Asset managers have aggressively pursued Solana ETF approvals after successes with Bitcoin and Ethereum funds. Balchunas now considers approval certain due to the SEC’s regulatory overhaul. The Solana ETF has emerged as the leading altcoin candidate under this new framework.

Nick Ducoff of the Solana Foundation emphasized that the revised policy removes old bureaucratic hurdles. He noted that Solana’s active community and market alignment make it well-positioned. Recent market rallies have further strengthened sentiment for new digital asset products.

Ducoff added that Solana’s price historically correlates with broader market uptrends. This supports optimism for strong early performance. He also stated that both Solana and XRP ETFs could enter simultaneously, further energizing the crypto sector.

Ethereum’s ETF Performance Sets the Benchmark

Ethereum’s ETF journey revealed both volatility and eventual resilience. Initial outflows totaling over $500 million raised questions about altcoin ETF demand. These quickly reversed to over $3.5 billion in inflows within three months.

Jeffery Ding of HashKey Group explained that Ethereum’s maturity helps build trust among institutions. He believes Solana still lacks that institutional familiarity in the short term. Yet, he acknowledged the speculative appeal could draw retail interest rapidly upon launch.

Compared to Ethereum, the Solana ETF might see slower initial traction from significant funds. The faster setup time may result in earlier gains. That timing edge could drive a burst of activity from the broader trading community.

More Altcoins Lined Up Behind Solana

The SEC has instructed issuers to withdraw 19b-4 filings for several altcoins, including XRP and Cardano. This move confirms the regulatory shift is now in full effect. Each pending ETF now hinges solely on completing the S-1 review process.

James Seyffart, another Bloomberg ETF analyst, projected over 100 crypto-related ETFs could launch in the next year. That forecast includes Solana ETF listings and others like Litecoin and Dogecoin. Such a volume surge would significantly expand exposure to the crypto market.

While market interest remains strong, some warn of overextension risks. SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw noted that these instruments lack full investor safeguards. She emphasized the structural and spot market risks outlined in every S-1 filing.

 

The post Eric Balchunas Declares 100% Odds for Solana ETF Approval appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$638.06+11.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00207+0.97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+0.92%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.5809+1.99%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014766+4.07%
Condividi
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Transak co-founder and CEO Sami Start said stablecoin adoption will feel increasingly invisible as they are folded into consumer applications.
Boom
BOOM$0.015653+0.21%
MAY
MAY$0.0261-2.17%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:01

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Econoom waarschuwt: ‘Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk’

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,621.60
$104,621.60$104,621.60

+0.83%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,584.32
$3,584.32$3,584.32

+1.95%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.86
$165.86$165.86

+2.04%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3456
$2.3456$2.3456

+1.27%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17988
$0.17988$0.17988

+1.01%