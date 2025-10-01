ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
Epic Games accuses Apple of discouraging iOS users from installing third-party app stores despite EU pressure under the DMA.Epic Games accuses Apple of discouraging iOS users from installing third-party app stores despite EU pressure under the DMA.

Epic Games accuses Apple of stifling third-party stores on iOS

Di: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 22:21
Epic Chain
EPIC$0,7611+0,09%
RWAX
APP$0,0008102+2,84%

Video games publisher Epic Games has accused Apple of deliberately discouraging iPhone users from installing third-party app stores. The Fortnite maker published new data suggesting that Apple’s changes to its installation process have improved installation rates, which it claims is only because of Brussels’ intervention.

Epic Games announced on Wednesday that downloads of its Epic Games Store on iOS had increased significantly since Apple implemented changes mandated by the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The company stated that the trend was evidence that Apple’s earlier practices had “sabotaged” competition.

According to stats shared in its blog post, before Apple updated its process in July with the release of iOS 18.6, roughly 65% of users abandoned the installation of the Epic Games Store. 

That figure has since fallen to around 25%, which Epic argues is proof that Apple’s previous installation system was intentionally complicated and misleading. Developers, including Epic, complained to regulators that users were quitting midway because of the number of steps required to complete the installation.

EU pressure forces Apple store changes

As reported by Cryptopolitan, the European Commission had raised concerns earlier this year that Apple was making it “overly burdensome and confusing” for users to access apps from third-party developers on its App Store.

In April, the EU fined Apple € 500 million ($568 million) for failing to comply with DMA obligations. Just months later, Apple introduced an “updated user experience” with iOS 18.6.

Epic noted that Apple had cut the number of steps for installing third-party app stores from 15 to six. The company also removed what Epic coined “scare screen,” which warned users against installing outside applications, and a technical dead end that stranded users inside iOS Settings.

“For the first time, we are starting to see iOS users install the Epic Games Store with a success rate approaching Windows users and Apple’s own Mac users,” Epic wrote.

Epic throws allegations of anticompetitive behavior

Even though they welcomed improvements, Epic claimed Apple had continued to violate the spirit of the DMA. The company alleged that the iPhone maker’s policies still discouraged developers from distributing games on iOS through the Epic Games Store compared to Android.

The game publisher repeated the sentiments in its lawsuit against Apple in the United States, where it accused the tech firm of monopolistic control over app distribution on iOS.

During the trial, Apple’s senior vice president of software, Craig Federighi, testified that iPhones required stricter security than Macs. He propounded that allowing unrestricted app downloads on iOS, as Apple permits on its computers, would leave the platform vulnerable to malware.

Epic has rejected that reasoning, insisting that Apple uses security concerns as a pretext to protect its App Store’s dominance and the lucrative revenue generated through commissions.

The criticism also spread over to Google, accusing the Android operator of similarly violating the DMA. While Android devices allow users to install apps from third-party stores, Epic claimed Google’s steps made the process unnecessarily difficult.

Installing Epic Games Store on Android requires 12 steps and still involves a warning screen to dissuade users. According to Epic, the installation flow sabotages more than 50% of attempts.

Fortnite emote pulled amid controversy

Separately, Epic Games has removed a Fortnite emote tied to DC’s Peacemaker television series after some fans were offended by its imagery. The emote, known as “Peaceful Hips,” was released less than two weeks ago and featured a dance lifted from the opening sequence of the show starring WWE’s favorite son, turned actor, John Cena.

After the broadcast of a recent Peacemaker episode, some viewers suggested that parts of the dance resembled the shape of a swastika, a choreography close to a Nazi-related plotline in the series.

Epic disabled the emote and promised refunds to players who had purchased it.

“We’re disabling the Peaceful Hips Emote in Fortnite as we inquire into our partner’s creative intentions in this collab emote. Assuming it doesn’t return, we’ll issue refunds within the next few days. Sorry folks,” the company’s official Fortnite Service account wrote on X.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$638,06+11,03%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00207+0,97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01194+0,92%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44,5809+1,99%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00014766+4,07%
Condividi
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Transak co-founder and CEO Sami Start said stablecoin adoption will feel increasingly invisible as they are folded into consumer applications.
Boom
BOOM$0,015653+0,21%
MAY
MAY$0,0261-2,17%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:01

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Econoom waarschuwt: ‘Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk’

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104 630,37
$104 630,37$104 630,37

+0,83%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 583,49
$3 583,49$3 583,49

+1,92%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165,85
$165,85$165,85

+2,04%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3452
$2,3452$2,3452

+1,26%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17986
$0,17986$0,17986

+0,99%