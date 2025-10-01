Epic accuses Apple of scaring users off third-party app stores

Video games publisher Epic Games has accused Apple of deliberately discouraging iPhone users from installing third-party app stores. The Fortnite maker published new data suggesting that Apple’s changes to its installation process have improved installation rates, which it claims is only because of Brussels’ intervention.

Epic Games announced on Wednesday that downloads of its Epic Games Store on iOS had increased significantly since Apple implemented changes mandated by the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The company stated that the trend was evidence that Apple’s earlier practices had “sabotaged” competition.

According to stats shared in its blog post, before Apple updated its process in July with the release of iOS 18.6, roughly 65% of users abandoned the installation of the Epic Games Store.

That figure has since fallen to around 25%, which Epic argues is proof that Apple’s previous installation system was intentionally complicated and misleading. Developers, including Epic, complained to regulators that users were quitting midway because of the number of steps required to complete the installation.

EU pressure forces Apple store changes

As reported by Cryptopolitan, the European Commission had raised concerns earlier this year that Apple was making it “overly burdensome and confusing” for users to access apps from third-party developers on its App Store.

In April, the EU fined Apple € 500 million ($568 million) for failing to comply with DMA obligations. Just months later, Apple introduced an “updated user experience” with iOS 18.6.

Epic noted that Apple had cut the number of steps for installing third-party app stores from 15 to six. The company also removed what Epic coined “scare screen,” which warned users against installing outside applications, and a technical dead end that stranded users inside iOS Settings.

“For the first time, we are starting to see iOS users install the Epic Games Store with a success rate approaching Windows users and Apple’s own Mac users,” Epic wrote.

Epic throws allegations of anticompetitive behavior

Even though they welcomed improvements, Epic claimed Apple had continued to violate the spirit of the DMA. The company alleged that the iPhone maker’s policies still discouraged developers from distributing games on iOS through the Epic Games Store compared to Android.

The game publisher repeated the sentiments in its lawsuit against Apple in the United States, where it accused the tech firm of monopolistic control over app distribution on iOS.

During the trial, Apple’s senior vice president of software, Craig Federighi, testified that iPhones required stricter security than Macs. He propounded that allowing unrestricted app downloads on iOS, as Apple permits on its computers, would leave the platform vulnerable to malware.

Epic has rejected that reasoning, insisting that Apple uses security concerns as a pretext to protect its App Store’s dominance and the lucrative revenue generated through commissions.

The criticism also spread over to Google, accusing the Android operator of similarly violating the DMA. While Android devices allow users to install apps from third-party stores, Epic claimed Google’s steps made the process unnecessarily difficult.

Installing Epic Games Store on Android requires 12 steps and still involves a warning screen to dissuade users. According to Epic, the installation flow sabotages more than 50% of attempts.

Fortnite emote pulled amid controversy

Separately, Epic Games has removed a Fortnite emote tied to DC’s Peacemaker television series after some fans were offended by its imagery. The emote, known as “Peaceful Hips,” was released less than two weeks ago and featured a dance lifted from the opening sequence of the show starring WWE’s favorite son, turned actor, John Cena.

After the broadcast of a recent Peacemaker episode, some viewers suggested that parts of the dance resembled the shape of a swastika, a choreography close to a Nazi-related plotline in the series.

Epic disabled the emote and promised refunds to players who had purchased it.

“We’re disabling the Peaceful Hips Emote in Fortnite as we inquire into our partner’s creative intentions in this collab emote. Assuming it doesn’t return, we’ll issue refunds within the next few days. Sorry folks,” the company’s official Fortnite Service account wrote on X.

