ECB Bets Big on Digital Euro with €237 Million Framework

The ECB has taken a significant step toward issuing a central bank digital currency by signing framework agreements with seven companies. These contracts, covering five major components, aim to create the core infrastructure for the proposed digital euro. The ECB confirmed that actual development will only begin after legislative approval and a formal go-ahead from its Governing Council.

Feedzai Secures Fraud Detection Role

The ECB selected Portuguese company Feedzai, supported by PwC, to develop its fraud detection and prevention system. This solution will monitor digital euro transactions across the eurozone and assign real-time fraud risk scores to each transaction. With payments potentially reaching tens of billions, the system will prioritize adaptive AI that evolves with threats.

The component’s estimated value ranges from €79.1 million to €237.3 million depending on scale and future needs. Feedzai will operate under strict privacy guidelines, ensuring data protection remains a top priority. The ECB emphasized that its architecture does not track or profile users while maintaining robust fraud safeguards.

The digital euro’s success depends on a secure yet privacy-conscious system that satisfies regulators, citizens, and commercial banks. Feedzai’s solution aligns with this goal by providing real-time risk intelligence without compromising user data. The ECB reinforces its commitment to safety in digital payments.

Giesecke+Devrient to Deliver Offline Payments

German security firm Giesecke+Devrient, alongside Capgemini and Nexi, will lead the development of offline payment technology. This feature enables users to make payments without internet access while maintaining the privacy of their transactions. Stored directly on devices like smartphones or smart cards, funds can move between users with no third-party involvement.

The ECB views offline functionality as essential for privacy and resilience, especially during power outages or network failures. No transaction data will pass through banks, payment firms, or even the ECB itself in offline mode. This mirrors cash by preserving anonymity while enabling secure digital use.

The system ensures local transaction settlement, giving users full control over their digital funds, even without access to infrastructure. This design enables the ECB to address public skepticism regarding surveillance and control. By mimicking cash, the digital euro aims to gain broader acceptance among citizens.

Alias Lookup and Wallet Solutions Underway

The ECB assigned Sapient GmbH and Tremend Software to build the alias lookup service that links payments to phone numbers or emails. This simplifies transfers by replacing complex account numbers with everyday identifiers. Users will gain a seamless and secure experience while maintaining compliance with data protection rules.

Almaviva and Fabrick will create the digital euro wallet and its supporting applications. These tools will allow users to store, send, and receive digital euros across devices. Both companies will coordinate with the ECB to ensure that the design aligns with legal requirements as the regulatory process evolves.

Senacor FCS will build infrastructure for secure data exchange between financial institutions. This component ensures interoperability between central systems and commercial banks without compromising transaction integrity. The ECB expects this backbone to support scalability and security across the eurozone.

Regulatory Push Continues as ECB Asserts Monetary Control

The ECB will enter a preparatory phase through October 2025, awaiting legislative approval from the European Parliament. The digital euro will not launch unless the EU passes the Digital Euro Regulation. The ECB confirmed the current contracts only set terms for future work.

A decision to proceed could follow in late 2025, with the full rollout expected by mid-2029. The ECB also retained second-ranked companies for each component to ensure flexibility during the development process. These safeguards aim to mitigate disruption in the event of political or legal issues arising.

Amid rising concerns over dollar-based stablecoins and foreign platforms, the ECB is accelerating efforts to reclaim payment sovereignty. European banks have announced private euro stablecoins, but the ECB’s public digital euro remains a flagship project. As the ECB tightens its stance on multi-issuance stablecoins, the digital euro emerges as its most straightforward answer to foreign competition.

