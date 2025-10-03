ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post DoubleZero launches mainnet-beta and 2Z token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DoubleZero announced the launch of its mainnet-beta on October 2, marking a transition from controlled testing to full-scale production and coinciding with the public debut of the 2Z token. According to the announcement, the network now runs on more than 70 high-performance fiber links across over 25 global locations, contributed by independent providers such as Jump, RockawayX, Distributed Global, Galaxy, Jito and Cumberland/DRW. These links form a dedicated backbone engineered for low-latency, deterministic routing to support high-throughput distributed systems. The launch follows a staged rollout. Early testnet phases deliberately stress-tested redundancy and failover, while the September 15 mainnet-alpha allowed validators to validate performance at scale. Data from epoch 24 showed that 77% of active links and 82% of measured city-pair routes outperformed the public internet, underscoring the gains of a dedicated transport layer. At the core of the system is the 2Z token, a Solana Program Library (SPL) asset used for payments, staking and contributor rewards. Genesis supply is capped at 10 billion tokens, with modest inflation to reward network contributions and partial burns to discourage artificial traffic.  This news follows recent guidance from the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance, where staff issued a no-action letter confirming that 2Z does not need to be registered as a security and that programmatic flows on the DoubleZero network are not considered securities transactions. This marks a departure from the Commission’s historically cautious stance on token classification, which previously left infrastructure-linked assets in a gray area. Indications suggest the agency is growing ever more open to distinguishing utility-driven distribution models from speculative instruments — a shift that could shape how future DePIN projects approach regulatory compliance. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore… The post DoubleZero launches mainnet-beta and 2Z token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DoubleZero announced the launch of its mainnet-beta on October 2, marking a transition from controlled testing to full-scale production and coinciding with the public debut of the 2Z token. According to the announcement, the network now runs on more than 70 high-performance fiber links across over 25 global locations, contributed by independent providers such as Jump, RockawayX, Distributed Global, Galaxy, Jito and Cumberland/DRW. These links form a dedicated backbone engineered for low-latency, deterministic routing to support high-throughput distributed systems. The launch follows a staged rollout. Early testnet phases deliberately stress-tested redundancy and failover, while the September 15 mainnet-alpha allowed validators to validate performance at scale. Data from epoch 24 showed that 77% of active links and 82% of measured city-pair routes outperformed the public internet, underscoring the gains of a dedicated transport layer. At the core of the system is the 2Z token, a Solana Program Library (SPL) asset used for payments, staking and contributor rewards. Genesis supply is capped at 10 billion tokens, with modest inflation to reward network contributions and partial burns to discourage artificial traffic.  This news follows recent guidance from the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance, where staff issued a no-action letter confirming that 2Z does not need to be registered as a security and that programmatic flows on the DoubleZero network are not considered securities transactions. This marks a departure from the Commission’s historically cautious stance on token classification, which previously left infrastructure-linked assets in a gray area. Indications suggest the agency is growing ever more open to distinguishing utility-driven distribution models from speculative instruments — a shift that could shape how future DePIN projects approach regulatory compliance. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore…

DoubleZero launches mainnet-beta and 2Z token

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 00:11
DoubleZero
2Z$0.2026+5.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007305+4.65%
COM
COM$0.006245+0.74%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03299+7.98%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00207+1.97%

DoubleZero announced the launch of its mainnet-beta on October 2, marking a transition from controlled testing to full-scale production and coinciding with the public debut of the 2Z token.

According to the announcement, the network now runs on more than 70 high-performance fiber links across over 25 global locations, contributed by independent providers such as Jump, RockawayX, Distributed Global, Galaxy, Jito and Cumberland/DRW. These links form a dedicated backbone engineered for low-latency, deterministic routing to support high-throughput distributed systems.

The launch follows a staged rollout. Early testnet phases deliberately stress-tested redundancy and failover, while the September 15 mainnet-alpha allowed validators to validate performance at scale. Data from epoch 24 showed that 77% of active links and 82% of measured city-pair routes outperformed the public internet, underscoring the gains of a dedicated transport layer.

At the core of the system is the 2Z token, a Solana Program Library (SPL) asset used for payments, staking and contributor rewards. Genesis supply is capped at 10 billion tokens, with modest inflation to reward network contributions and partial burns to discourage artificial traffic. 

This news follows recent guidance from the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance, where staff issued a no-action letter confirming that 2Z does not need to be registered as a security and that programmatic flows on the DoubleZero network are not considered securities transactions.

This marks a departure from the Commission’s historically cautious stance on token classification, which previously left infrastructure-linked assets in a gray area. Indications suggest the agency is growing ever more open to distinguishing utility-driven distribution models from speculative instruments — a shift that could shape how future DePIN projects approach regulatory compliance.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/doublezero-launches-mainnet-beta

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$638.06+11.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00207+0.97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+0.92%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.5809+1.99%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014766+4.07%
Condividi
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Transak co-founder and CEO Sami Start said stablecoin adoption will feel increasingly invisible as they are folded into consumer applications.
Boom
BOOM$0.015653+0.21%
MAY
MAY$0.0261-2.17%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:01

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Econoom waarschuwt: ‘Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk’

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,630.37
$104,630.37$104,630.37

+0.83%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,583.40
$3,583.40$3,583.40

+1.92%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.83
$165.83$165.83

+2.03%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3440
$2.3440$2.3440

+1.20%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17988
$0.17988$0.17988

+1.01%