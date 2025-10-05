ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post DoubleZero co-founder confirms no tokens sold by foundation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways DoubleZero Foundation has not sold any of its tokens, confirmed by co-founder Austin Federa. The statement addresses community concerns about foundation token sales following the launch of DoubleZero’s mainnet beta. DoubleZero co-founder Austin Federa confirmed today that the DoubleZero Foundation has not sold any tokens. DoubleZero is a blockchain protocol focused on building a dedicated high-performance physical data network to enhance global connectivity for high-speed applications. The clarification addresses potential concerns about foundation token movements. The DoubleZero Foundation operates as an entity supporting the development, decentralization, security, and adoption of the DoubleZero network. DoubleZero recently received confirmation from the SEC that its native token flows to network contributors are not subject to securities registration requirements, marking a key milestone for the protocol’s compliance efforts. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/doublezero-co-founder-foundation-no-token-sale-confirmation/The post DoubleZero co-founder confirms no tokens sold by foundation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways DoubleZero Foundation has not sold any of its tokens, confirmed by co-founder Austin Federa. The statement addresses community concerns about foundation token sales following the launch of DoubleZero’s mainnet beta. DoubleZero co-founder Austin Federa confirmed today that the DoubleZero Foundation has not sold any tokens. DoubleZero is a blockchain protocol focused on building a dedicated high-performance physical data network to enhance global connectivity for high-speed applications. The clarification addresses potential concerns about foundation token movements. The DoubleZero Foundation operates as an entity supporting the development, decentralization, security, and adoption of the DoubleZero network. DoubleZero recently received confirmation from the SEC that its native token flows to network contributors are not subject to securities registration requirements, marking a key milestone for the protocol’s compliance efforts. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/doublezero-co-founder-foundation-no-token-sale-confirmation/

DoubleZero co-founder confirms no tokens sold by foundation

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 10:34
COM
COM$0.006245+0.74%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007706-0.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007305+4.65%

Key Takeaways

  • DoubleZero Foundation has not sold any of its tokens, confirmed by co-founder Austin Federa.
  • The statement addresses community concerns about foundation token sales following the launch of DoubleZero’s mainnet beta.

DoubleZero co-founder Austin Federa confirmed today that the DoubleZero Foundation has not sold any tokens. DoubleZero is a blockchain protocol focused on building a dedicated high-performance physical data network to enhance global connectivity for high-speed applications.

The clarification addresses potential concerns about foundation token movements. The DoubleZero Foundation operates as an entity supporting the development, decentralization, security, and adoption of the DoubleZero network.

DoubleZero recently received confirmation from the SEC that its native token flows to network contributors are not subject to securities registration requirements, marking a key milestone for the protocol’s compliance efforts.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/doublezero-co-founder-foundation-no-token-sale-confirmation/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$638.06+11.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00207+0.97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+0.92%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.5809+1.99%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014766+4.07%
Condividi
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Transak co-founder and CEO Sami Start said stablecoin adoption will feel increasingly invisible as they are folded into consumer applications.
Boom
BOOM$0.015653+0.21%
MAY
MAY$0.0261-2.17%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:01

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Econoom waarschuwt: ‘Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk’

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,687.41
$104,687.41$104,687.41

+0.89%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,583.79
$3,583.79$3,583.79

+1.93%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.84
$165.84$165.84

+2.03%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3456
$2.3456$2.3456

+1.27%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17993
$0.17993$0.17993

+1.03%