Dollar Tree Inc. ($DLTR) Stock: New Arizona 1.25 Million Sq. Ft. Distribution Center in Litchfield Park, Arizona, to Add 400 Jobs by 2026

TLDR

Dollar Tree stock trades at $90.11 after unveiling a new distribution center in Arizona.

The 1.25M sq. ft. facility is expected to open in spring 2026.

The site will create 400 new jobs and strengthen the Southwest supply chain.

A separate Marietta, Oklahoma facility is under development for 2027.

Dollar Tree’s long-term returns lag peers despite strong YTD gains.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) stock opened at $90.11 on October 3, 2025, down 0.14%, as the company announced plans for a new 1.25 million sq. ft. distribution center in Litchfield Park, Arizona.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

The site, located outside Phoenix, is expected to open in spring 2026 and bring 400 new jobs to the local community.

Chief Supply Chain Officer Roxanne Weng said the facility will enhance store replenishment speed and efficiency. The site will service stores in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah, making it one of the company’s largest distribution hubs.

Expansion and Supply Chain Strengthening

The Litchfield Park project comes shortly after the groundbreaking of Dollar Tree’s new 1 million sq. ft. distribution center in Marietta, Oklahoma. That facility, scheduled to open in spring 2027, replaces the one destroyed by a tornado in April 2024. It will support nearly 700 stores across the West and Southwest.

Both projects highlight Dollar Tree’s focus on operational resilience and its investment in infrastructure to support long-term growth.

Financial Overview

Dollar Tree has a market cap of $18.41 billion and an enterprise value of $25.08 billion. Its trailing P/E ratio is 17.49, with a forward P/E of 14.18, suggesting an earnings growth expectation from analysts. The company reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $18.55 billion and net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.1 billion, producing an EPS of $5.16.

Profitability metrics show a profit margin of -15.80% due to recent operational and restructuring challenges. Still, the company posted a return on equity of 20.06% and levered free cash flow of $2.02 billion.

Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock has gained 20.28% year-to-date, outpacing the S&P 500’s 14.52%. Over the past year, shares rose 30.48%, compared to the S&P 500’s 18.17%. Longer-term returns have been weaker, with a three-year decline of 36.37% and a five-year loss of 0.69%, reflecting operational volatility.

Outlook Ahead of Earnings

Investors await Dollar Tree’s next earnings release, with attention focused on how supply chain investments and store expansions translate into financial performance. While short-term stock performance shows strength, the company faces the challenge of reversing long-term underperformance relative to the broader market.

