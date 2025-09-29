ExchangeDEX+
Dogecoin Fades From Headlines as Lyno AI Presale Surges in Popularity

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 17:45
The recent trough in Dogecoin has moved investors to newer crypto prospects. The presale of Lyno AI is currently gaining momentum, attracting considerable attention and recording good initial outcomes. This momentum is an indication that the token has the potential of realizing high growth.

Meme Tokens Are Fading — Will You Keep Chasing Hype or Move to Real Tech?

Dogecoin dropped 4.1 per cent to 0.2289, and the trading volume dropped to 2.65billion. Memes crypto–funds euphoria has died down, and speculation was removed by 1.5 billion dollars in liquidations in the third quarter. Such actions have decreased the popularity of Dogecoin, and this has given way to tech-focused projects.

Lyno AI Presale Is Surging — Why Hesitate at $0.05?

The presale has already sold over 797,769 tokens at a price of 0.05 each, which have raised nearly 39,888 in the Early Bird stage. The price will be increased to $0.055 in the next stage and a final limit of $0.10. Those investors who purchase over $100 during the presale will be eligible to participate in a giveaway: the $100 k will be divided into 10 prizes of 10 k each.

Smarter Traders Are Choosing AI Arbitrage — Will You?

Lyno AI stands out with state-of-the-art AI-based cross-chain arbitrage. Lyno uses autonomous algorithms to trade across blockchains in milliseconds, as opposed to social-media hype, such as meme tokens. The platform is safe, was audited by Cyberscope and is managed by its holders of $LYNO.

The eye-opening 300,000% return by Q2 2026 is estimated by analysts, with Lyno making use of market inefficiencies through audited smart contracts and blazing-fast trade execution. That makes Lyno a superior investment to meme-coin speculation.

Missed Shiba? Missed Litecoin? How Many More Chances Will You Miss?

Users who did not get on the initial drops of coins such as Shiba Inu or Litecoin now look to the presale at Lyno AI. As an innovative AI-trading platform with a roadmap, Lyno is a strong path to the next level of crypto profits. The Early Bird price of 0.05 is a privilege entry point and then the next phase will raise that to 0.055.

Get in the Lyno AI presale before the token goes up. It is an opportunity to contribute to an innovative project with high-quality audits and a robust community and prepare a massive upside.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Contact Details:

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/dogecoin-fades-from-headlines-as-lyno-ai-presale-surges-in-popularity/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

