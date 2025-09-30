ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Deutsche Börse partners with Circle on stablecoin rollout in Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Deutsche Börse Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Circle Internet Financial to deploy Circle’s EURC and USDC stablecoins across its regulated market infrastructure. This marks the first such collaboration between a European exchange operator and a global stablecoin issuer. The move, announced Tuesday, is designed to align token-based payment systems with established financial market structures, with an initial focus on trading via Deutsche Börse’s 360T subsidiary, its digital exchange 3DX, and custody services through Clearstream. The partnership comes as Europe implements the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCAR), the first comprehensive legal framework for digital assets globally. Circle was among the first issuers to secure MiCAR compliance, underscoring its strategic focus on the European market. Deutsche Börse executives emphasized that the integration of stablecoins into its post-trade and trading infrastructure could lower settlement risks, streamline operations, and improve efficiency for institutional investors. Circle’s chief executive Jeremy Allaire said the deal positions stablecoins within trusted venues, enabling new financial products and workflows. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/deutsche-borse-circle-stablecoinThe post Deutsche Börse partners with Circle on stablecoin rollout in Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Deutsche Börse Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Circle Internet Financial to deploy Circle’s EURC and USDC stablecoins across its regulated market infrastructure. This marks the first such collaboration between a European exchange operator and a global stablecoin issuer. The move, announced Tuesday, is designed to align token-based payment systems with established financial market structures, with an initial focus on trading via Deutsche Börse’s 360T subsidiary, its digital exchange 3DX, and custody services through Clearstream. The partnership comes as Europe implements the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCAR), the first comprehensive legal framework for digital assets globally. Circle was among the first issuers to secure MiCAR compliance, underscoring its strategic focus on the European market. Deutsche Börse executives emphasized that the integration of stablecoins into its post-trade and trading infrastructure could lower settlement risks, streamline operations, and improve efficiency for institutional investors. Circle’s chief executive Jeremy Allaire said the deal positions stablecoins within trusted venues, enabling new financial products and workflows. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/deutsche-borse-circle-stablecoin

Deutsche Börse partners with Circle on stablecoin rollout in Europe

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 22:56
COM
COM$0.006251+0.95%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001--%
Movement
MOVE$0.06237-0.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007183+2.32%
Octavia
VIA$0.0139-5.44%

Deutsche Börse Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Circle Internet Financial to deploy Circle’s EURC and USDC stablecoins across its regulated market infrastructure. This marks the first such collaboration between a European exchange operator and a global stablecoin issuer.

The move, announced Tuesday, is designed to align token-based payment systems with established financial market structures, with an initial focus on trading via Deutsche Börse’s 360T subsidiary, its digital exchange 3DX, and custody services through Clearstream.

The partnership comes as Europe implements the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCAR), the first comprehensive legal framework for digital assets globally. Circle was among the first issuers to secure MiCAR compliance, underscoring its strategic focus on the European market.

Deutsche Börse executives emphasized that the integration of stablecoins into its post-trade and trading infrastructure could lower settlement risks, streamline operations, and improve efficiency for institutional investors. Circle’s chief executive Jeremy Allaire said the deal positions stablecoins within trusted venues, enabling new financial products and workflows.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/deutsche-borse-circle-stablecoin

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104,636.19+2.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005033-6.64%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15
CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CME Group is launching options for Solana and XRP futures this October. The move signals a major shift, acknowledging that institutional liquidity is now firmly expanding beyond the established dominance of Bitcoin and Ether. According to a press release dated…
Movement
MOVE$0.06243+0.04%
XRP
XRP$2.3366+2.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.10236+3.43%
Condividi
Crypto.news2025/09/18 01:18
CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

Ramil Ventura Palafox admitted to defrauding more than 90,000 investors through a fake Bitcoin trading program.
Moonveil
MORE$0.005033-6.64%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:42

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Treasury Secretary Bessent Clarifies Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Dividend as Possible Tax Benefits Amid Court Scrutiny

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,588.26
$104,588.26$104,588.26

+0.79%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,582.86
$3,582.86$3,582.86

+1.91%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.32
$165.32$165.32

+1.71%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3369
$2.3369$2.3369

+0.90%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17994
$0.17994$0.17994

+1.04%