DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp Model Released and Open-Sourced by Huawei Cloud

The DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp model, featuring sparse attention architecture, was released and open-sourced on September 29, available on Huawei Cloud’s MaaS platform for enhanced inference efficiency.

This release signifies a step forward in AI model efficiency, yet lacks evident cryptocurrency market impact or direct statements from involved leadership.

Huawei Introduces DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp with Sparse Attention

DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp, launched on September 29, 2025, introduces new sparse attention architecture. Developed by the DeepSeek team, it’s available on Huawei Cloud’s MaaS platform. While no key leadership statements have been made, the technical improvement focuses on balancing model latency and throughput using large EP parallelization strategies.

The sparse attention architecture in DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp provides increased efficiency, reducing computing resource consumption. This change highlights Huawei’s focus on optimizing AI models. Despite the technical improvement, major crypto markets remain unaffected, with no significant impact on total value locked or crypto asset valuation observed.

Currently, no quotes or commentary from major market leaders or government officials have been issued regarding the release. The cryptocurrency community has not directly responded to this development, reflecting the project’s narrow market focus on AI deployment, rather than blockchain interaction.

DeepSeek Outpaces Rivals Without Crypto Market Disruption

Did you know? In prior model upgrades, DeepSeek has significantly enhanced AI efficiency, competing with major models like GPT-4o and Claude 3.5. Despite these technical advancements, their impact remains isolated, sparingly affecting broader cryptocurrency markets.

As of September 29, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) holds a market dominance of 57.83% with a market cap of $2.23 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Its current price is $112,154.40. Over the last 24 hours, its trading volume saw a 93.55% change, impacting its price by 2.41%. The 7-day and 60-day trends show slight depreciation, while a rebound of 5.24% occurred over 90 days.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:23 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team anticipates further technological advancements in AI applications, possibly increasing efficiency and reducing operational costs. These innovations aim to drive long-term benefits without impacting the current regulatory environment. Historical trends see gradual adoption without immediate crypto asset volatility.