ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp Model Released and Open-Sourced by Huawei Cloud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp model launched with improved efficiency. Utilizes sparse attention to optimize resource use. No market impact seen in crypto assets. The DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp model, featuring sparse attention architecture, was released and open-sourced on September 29, available on Huawei Cloud’s MaaS platform for enhanced inference efficiency. This release signifies a step forward in AI model efficiency, yet lacks evident cryptocurrency market impact or direct statements from involved leadership. Huawei Introduces DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp with Sparse Attention DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp, launched on September 29, 2025, introduces new sparse attention architecture. Developed by the DeepSeek team, it’s available on Huawei Cloud’s MaaS platform. While no key leadership statements have been made, the technical improvement focuses on balancing model latency and throughput using large EP parallelization strategies. The sparse attention architecture in DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp provides increased efficiency, reducing computing resource consumption. This change highlights Huawei’s focus on optimizing AI models. Despite the technical improvement, major crypto markets remain unaffected, with no significant impact on total value locked or crypto asset valuation observed. No quotes available on September 29, 2025 regarding the DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp Model Release from its founder, CEO, CTO, or any key opinion leaders (KOLs) on primary platforms such as Twitter, LinkedIn, or the official DeepSeek changelog. Currently, no quotes or commentary from major market leaders or government officials have been issued regarding the release. The cryptocurrency community has not directly responded to this development, reflecting the project’s narrow market focus on AI deployment, rather than blockchain interaction. DeepSeek Outpaces Rivals Without Crypto Market Disruption Did you know? In prior model upgrades, DeepSeek has significantly enhanced AI efficiency, competing with major models like GPT-4o and Claude 3.5. Despite these technical advancements, their impact remains isolated, sparingly affecting broader cryptocurrency markets. As of September 29, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) holds a market dominance of 57.83% with a market cap of… The post DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp Model Released and Open-Sourced by Huawei Cloud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp model launched with improved efficiency. Utilizes sparse attention to optimize resource use. No market impact seen in crypto assets. The DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp model, featuring sparse attention architecture, was released and open-sourced on September 29, available on Huawei Cloud’s MaaS platform for enhanced inference efficiency. This release signifies a step forward in AI model efficiency, yet lacks evident cryptocurrency market impact or direct statements from involved leadership. Huawei Introduces DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp with Sparse Attention DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp, launched on September 29, 2025, introduces new sparse attention architecture. Developed by the DeepSeek team, it’s available on Huawei Cloud’s MaaS platform. While no key leadership statements have been made, the technical improvement focuses on balancing model latency and throughput using large EP parallelization strategies. The sparse attention architecture in DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp provides increased efficiency, reducing computing resource consumption. This change highlights Huawei’s focus on optimizing AI models. Despite the technical improvement, major crypto markets remain unaffected, with no significant impact on total value locked or crypto asset valuation observed. No quotes available on September 29, 2025 regarding the DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp Model Release from its founder, CEO, CTO, or any key opinion leaders (KOLs) on primary platforms such as Twitter, LinkedIn, or the official DeepSeek changelog. Currently, no quotes or commentary from major market leaders or government officials have been issued regarding the release. The cryptocurrency community has not directly responded to this development, reflecting the project’s narrow market focus on AI deployment, rather than blockchain interaction. DeepSeek Outpaces Rivals Without Crypto Market Disruption Did you know? In prior model upgrades, DeepSeek has significantly enhanced AI efficiency, competing with major models like GPT-4o and Claude 3.5. Despite these technical advancements, their impact remains isolated, sparingly affecting broader cryptocurrency markets. As of September 29, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) holds a market dominance of 57.83% with a market cap of…

DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp Model Released and Open-Sourced by Huawei Cloud

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 18:42
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.29537-0.91%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10225+9.59%
COM
COM$0.006251+0.95%
Key Points:
  • DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp model launched with improved efficiency.
  • Utilizes sparse attention to optimize resource use.
  • No market impact seen in crypto assets.

The DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp model, featuring sparse attention architecture, was released and open-sourced on September 29, available on Huawei Cloud’s MaaS platform for enhanced inference efficiency.

This release signifies a step forward in AI model efficiency, yet lacks evident cryptocurrency market impact or direct statements from involved leadership.

Huawei Introduces DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp with Sparse Attention

DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp, launched on September 29, 2025, introduces new sparse attention architecture. Developed by the DeepSeek team, it’s available on Huawei Cloud’s MaaS platform. While no key leadership statements have been made, the technical improvement focuses on balancing model latency and throughput using large EP parallelization strategies.

The sparse attention architecture in DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp provides increased efficiency, reducing computing resource consumption. This change highlights Huawei’s focus on optimizing AI models. Despite the technical improvement, major crypto markets remain unaffected, with no significant impact on total value locked or crypto asset valuation observed.

Currently, no quotes or commentary from major market leaders or government officials have been issued regarding the release. The cryptocurrency community has not directly responded to this development, reflecting the project’s narrow market focus on AI deployment, rather than blockchain interaction.

DeepSeek Outpaces Rivals Without Crypto Market Disruption

Did you know? In prior model upgrades, DeepSeek has significantly enhanced AI efficiency, competing with major models like GPT-4o and Claude 3.5. Despite these technical advancements, their impact remains isolated, sparingly affecting broader cryptocurrency markets.

As of September 29, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) holds a market dominance of 57.83% with a market cap of $2.23 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Its current price is $112,154.40. Over the last 24 hours, its trading volume saw a 93.55% change, impacting its price by 2.41%. The 7-day and 60-day trends show slight depreciation, while a rebound of 5.24% occurred over 90 days.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:23 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team anticipates further technological advancements in AI applications, possibly increasing efficiency and reducing operational costs. These innovations aim to drive long-term benefits without impacting the current regulatory environment. Historical trends see gradual adoption without immediate crypto asset volatility.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/deapseek-v32-exp-release/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104,636.19+2.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005033-6.64%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15
CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CME Group is launching options for Solana and XRP futures this October. The move signals a major shift, acknowledging that institutional liquidity is now firmly expanding beyond the established dominance of Bitcoin and Ether. According to a press release dated…
Movement
MOVE$0.06243+0.04%
XRP
XRP$2.3366+2.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.10236+3.43%
Condividi
Crypto.news2025/09/18 01:18
CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

Ramil Ventura Palafox admitted to defrauding more than 90,000 investors through a fake Bitcoin trading program.
Moonveil
MORE$0.005033-6.64%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:42

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Treasury Secretary Bessent Clarifies Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Dividend as Possible Tax Benefits Amid Court Scrutiny

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,593.18
$104,593.18$104,593.18

+0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,583.53
$3,583.53$3,583.53

+1.93%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.36
$165.36$165.36

+1.74%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3371
$2.3371$2.3371

+0.91%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17997
$0.17997$0.17997

+1.06%