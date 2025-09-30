ExchangeDEX+
DeCard by DCS launches DeCard Luminaries, a premium Visa credit card that enables available stablecoin balance to be used to fund everyday purchases at Visa-accepting merchant locations.DeCard by DCS launches DeCard Luminaries, a premium Visa credit card that enables available stablecoin balance to be used to fund everyday purchases at Visa-accepting merchant locations.

DeCard and Visa Launch DeCard Luminaries, a Premium Credit Card for Web3 Visionaries

Di: Brave Newcoin
2025/09/30 21:47
DeCard Press Release

DeCard by DCS (formerly Diners Club Singapore), today announced the launch of DeCard Luminaries, a premium Visa credit card that brings stablecoins into real-world payments at Visa-accepting merchant locations while offering members global access and exclusive lifestyle privileges. DeCard Luminaries builds on the flagship DeCard product, elevating it with enhanced privileges, lifestyle rewards, and seamless global access.

DeCard People

DeCard Luminaries launch event. (From L-R) Kerri Teo, Head of Sellers & Fintechs, Singapore and Brunei, Visa; Nischint Sanghavi, Head of Digital Currencies Asia Pacific, Visa; Karen Low, CEO, DCS; Joan Han, COO, DCS; Jia Hang, Chairman, DCS.

This launch follows the introduction of the original DeCard Visa card in May 2025, which allows users to convert stablecoins such as USDT and USDC for everyday spending. DeCard Luminaries represents the next step in this journey—elevating the flagship product to meet the needs of a premium audience, including Web3 visionaries, C-Suite executives, and influential community leaders seeking more than payments, but also lifestyle access and exclusive benefits.

According to the Bank for International Settlements, the global stablecoin market has more than doubled in size over the past two years—from US$125 billion to approximately US$255 billion as of June 2025. At the same time, regulatory clarity in the U.S. and Europe is creating a more defined framework for issuers, paving the way for broader adoption. Against this backdrop, the launch of DeCard Luminaries is well-timed, helping turn digital assets into real-world payment solutions.

DeCard Luminaries offers global acceptance at more than 150 million Visa-accepting merchant locations worldwide, one of the most competitive FX rates in the market, and up to 10% cashback (capped at US$200 per month) with high spending limit. Cardholders also enjoy privileges including 24/7 Visa Concierge services, two complimentary airport lounge visits annually, and travel accident insurance coverage of up to US$1 million. Beyond travel benefits, cardholders can gain access to exclusive lifestyle rewards such as special previews, curated events, and tailored offers. The card is currently offered in a virtual format, with an exclusive premium metal card coming soon. An annual membership fee of USD388 applies.

“With DeCard Luminaries, we’re supporting the growing number of Web3 professionals and leaders who want a straightforward way to use digital assets in daily life without compromising on security or compliance,” said Joan Han, COO, DCS. “DeCard Luminaries enhances our flagship offering to meet the needs of Web3 leaders and community builders—delivering seamless payments, global access, and exclusive privileges in one premium product.”

“We’re pleased to deepen our partnership with DeCard by DCS with the launch of DeCard Luminaries, a stablecoin solution designed specifically for high-net worth individuals and visionary Web3 founders. At Visa, we are bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital currencies, recognising the pivotal role stablecoins play in this journey. By collaborating with our partners to introduce more stablecoin products, we are meeting consumer demand and making stablecoins practical for everyday commerce. This innovation delivers the scale, global reach, and trust that sets Visa apart for the next wave of digital wealth creation and innovation,” said Adeline Kim, Visa Country Manager for Singapore & Brunei. 

The launch will be marked by a high-impact activation at Token2049 Singapore 2025. Early members will have the option to select a limited-time welcome package valued at up to S$1,700, redeemable at the DeCard booth at Token2049 Singapore on 1–2 October 2025. More details here.

About DeCard

DeCard is a next-generation card brand built for seamless stablecoin spending in the real world. Our flagship product, DeCard, makes everyday transactions simple and accessible. DeCard Luminaries builds on this foundation — it is an evolution of DeCard designed for the visionaries of Web3, unlocking exclusive privileges, elevated experiences, and limitless possibilities.

All DeCard products provide a credit limit with flexible requirements, powered by D-Vault, an exclusive account with innovative digital features. D-Vault supports seamless reconciliation and payment tracking, allowing spending and repayments to be managed efficiently through a single system. This seamless integration puts users in full control of their finances.

Powered by DCS and backed by over 50 years of card-issuing heritage, DeCard blends trust with Web3 innovation. Evolving from its roots as Diners Club Singapore, DCS is now a next-gen global payments provider, delivering secure, compliant, and innovative solutions.

Learn more at https://www.thedecard.com/ and follow us on X.

 

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com

 

